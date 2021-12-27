ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Temple Hills, MD

Man killed in road rage shooting on Christmas Eve

By Jessica-Lynn Carvajal
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GobDj_0dWo6jNQ00

TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (WDVM) — Prince George’s County police are asking for the public’s help in connection to a fatal shooting on Christmas Eve that took the life of a 30-year-old man in Temple Hills.

Police said 30-year-old Danny Kelly Jr., of Clinton, was shot and killed in a suspected road rage attack on Dec. 24.

‘MADE’ host inaugural artisan market in Leesburg

The victim was on his way to a holiday dinner with his three children and girlfriend at the time of the shooting, police said.

Police responded to the scene on the 4400 block of St. Barnabas Road, where the victim was found. Kelly was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No one else on the scene was injured. However, the suspect remains at large.

Detectives are working to identify the suspect.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading up to an arrest and indictment in this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-516-2512.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Temple Hills, MD
Temple Hills, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Oakbrook Center shooting suspects due in bond court

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Two suspects involved in the shootout at Oakbrook Center mall on December 23 are appearing in bond court Wednesday. The shooting happened on the evening of December 23, leaving a total of four people injured. The mall went on lockdown shortly afterwards and reopened Christmas Eve with a significantly increased police […]
OAK BROOK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Christmas Eve#Road Rage#Danny Kelly#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Royals
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

“Safe Ride Home” program back for start of 2022

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – LaMonica Beverages is sponsoring the Winnebago County Sheriff Department’s New Year’s Eve “Safe Ride Home” Initiative. Deputies will provide safe rides home from 11:00pm to 3:00am on Friday, December 31, 2021. People who are in need of a ride home after New Year’s Eve events should call the Sheriff’s Department’s non-emergency […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy