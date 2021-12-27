ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, IL

‘Goth home’ listing draws gasps, jokes on social media

By Kevin S. Held, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

LINCOLN, Ill. ( KTVI ) – Admit it, you like to peruse real estate listings in your free time. We can’t blame you. Scrolling through houses you have no intention of buying can be great entertainment, especially when you stumble across a truly unique residence, like the home at 110 Edgar St. in Lincoln, Illinois.

The recently renovated house just north of Springfield has drawn plenty of attention on social media, along with an abundance of jokes.

Dubbed the “goth home” by Twitter user Zillow Gone Wild, this single-family dwelling stands out by being so dark.

    Courtesy: Seth Goodman, ME Realty
    Courtesy: Seth Goodman, ME Realty
    Courtesy: Seth Goodman, ME Realty
  • Courtesy: Seth Goodman, ME Realty
    Courtesy: Seth Goodman, ME Realty
    Courtesy: Seth Goodman, ME Realty
    Courtesy: Seth Goodman, ME Realty
    Courtesy: Seth Goodman, ME Realty
    Courtesy: Seth Goodman, ME Realty
    Courtesy: Seth Goodman, ME Realty

Realtor Seth Goodman said he was always fascinated by the octagon-shaped property. He bought the home in August 2021 and immediately set out to renovate it for potential re-sell.

But after installing a new all-black shingle roof, Goodman went a step further and had the entire exterior redone with black gutters and matching vinyl siding. Goodman loved the look so much he took a page from Mick Jagger’s playbook and said “paint it black” for the interior.

The 1,547 square-foot home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, a fireplace, a three-car attached garage, and skylights to provide plenty of natural lighting.

Goodman said he’s received plenty of interest in the home, but, even if it doesn’t sell, he would not be averse to keeping it.

Below we’ve attached some of our favorite Twitter reactions to the listing. Most seem to like the all-black look, even if it’s not actually goth. Meanwhile, you can see additional photos of the home and find realtor contact information on Zillow .

