ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

“And he says, ‘I’m strangling the kangaroo now, he grabbed my wife. I’m going to kill him”, Man strangled his neighbor’s pet kangaroo to death after the animal allegedly attacked his wife

Nashville News Hub
Nashville News Hub
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to reports, man strangled to death his neighbor’s pet kangaroo after saying the animal attacked his wife. The neighbor and his wife reportedly tried to lure the kangaroo back to its enclosure. The neighbor’s wife was reportedly assaulted by the kangaroo after she and her husband entered the property in...

nashvillenewshub.com

Comments / 1

Related
crossvillenews1st.com

WOMAN SAYS SHE WAS ATTACKED BY KANGAROO, HUSBAND STRANGLES IT

WHITE HOUSE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A resident in Sumner County said she was attacked by her neighbor’s kangaroo, leading to her husband stepping in, killing the animal. The incident unfolded on Fern Valley Road in White House Wednesday evening. Around 5 p.m., authorities responded to the area for...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
850wftl.com

Local man arrested after strangling his mother

A Tamarac man has been arrested after he allegedly strangled his mother because she wouldn’t stop talking to her husband in bed. The incident occurred on Friday. According to the report, 43-year-old Jason Overbeck became frustrated with his mother who was talking with her husband while they laid in their bed.
TAMARAC, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Tennessee State
State
Idaho State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Maine State
State
West Virginia State
State
South Carolina State
Nashville News Hub

6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

‘I saw Laci Peterson AFTER police say she was killed by her husband Scott – but I was ignored by cops’

A WITNESS claimed she saw Laci Peterson walking her dog after the time that cops said she was murdered by her husband Scott but her testimony was not heard at trial. At least three people claimed to have seen the eight-month pregnant woman on the morning of December 24, 2002, at around 10.30am, an hour after Peterson was said to have left the home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Jalopnik

Two Tennessee Teens Went Missing 21 Years Ago And A Scuba Diver Just Found Their Car In A River

On April 3, 2000, two teens — 18-year-old Erin Foster and 17-year-old Jeremy Bechtel — left Foster’s home in her Pontiac Grand Am in Sparta, Tennessee and were never seen again. A scuba-diving YouTuber recently found that car at the bottom of the Calfkiller River along Highway 84 last week, along with what authorities believe are likely the remains of the missing teens.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Kangaroos
Daily Beast

He Spent the Night With a Married Woman and Wound Up Dead in a National Park

The wife of a U.S. Coast Guardsman in Virginia drove her husband’s car to Cleveland, where she spent the night with a 31-year-old father of two, then executed the aspiring musician in a nature preserve with a bullet to the back of the head before heading to Detroit to get a tattoo, a newly unsealed federal complaint alleges.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

Mother stabbed her 3-month-old son to death because ‘she was upset that the baby’s father said the boy was not his’ and had headaches since the baby’s birth

According to the court documents, the 26-year-old mother was arrested and taken into custody on Sunday. Prosecutors said the mother stabbed her 3-month-old baby to death, put his body in a plastic garbage bag then threw the bag in a dumpster outside of her apartment building. The mom reportedly told investigators that since the child’s birth ‘she had been suffering from headaches and feelings of anxiety.’ She said she was also upset that the child’s father said the child was not his and she was wondering how she would get help.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Davenport Journal

Man beat girlfriends 3-year-old son to death while the child’s mother was at work; the mother lied to police and blamed the injuries on a dog

The 32-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody on Monday. Prosecutors said the man is accused of beating his girlfriend’s 3-year-old child to death and is now charged with one count of murder for killing the 3-year-old boy. The child’s mother was charged with one count of neglect of a dependent. Family members told police that he was never affectionate with the 3-year-old boy and that the child had bruises and scratches on his face when they last saw him and the couple blamed the injuries on a dog.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
TheDailyBeast

‘Loudest Mouth’: Widow of Crash Victim Lashes Out at Kim Kardashian

The widow of a man killed by a truck driver that was later sentenced to over 100 years in prison expressed frustration over Kim Kardashian weighing in on the case to her millions of followers. On Tuesday, Kardashian tweeted about taking a “deep dive” into the sentencing of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a Cuban immigrant convicted of 42 counts, including vehicular homicide, following the 2019 crash on a Colorado highway. Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison. Kardashian called on Colorado Governor Jared Polis to commute Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence.
CELEBRITIES
nhpbs.org

A Family That Steals Dogs

In the disorienting wake of loss, an artist begins to question his identity and beliefs. Strange experiences – windows that open themselves, phantom dogs on the highway, and all of the brief dog-lives that chaptered an upbringing in rural Arkansas – frame this exploration of grief, mental illness, and family connection.
ANIMALS
maggrand.com

Florida man stabbed co-worker to death because she refused to date him

A Miami Beach man has killed his restaurant co-worker outside her apartment after his repeated romantic advances were rejected by the lady, according to reports. Agustin Lucas Mariani, 20, is facing second-degree murder charges for stabbing a 28-year-old Delfina Pan to death. Delfina, who is originally from Argentina, was fatally stabbed for refusing to date Mariani, the Miami Herald reported Friday.
FLORIDA STATE
Nashville News Hub

“She seemed like such a good mom”, Mother suffering from after childbirth depression stabbed her 5-month-old baby daughter to death

According to the police officials, the 26-year-old mother, who was reportedly suffering from post partum depression stabbed her 5-month-old baby daughter to death. She is now charged with murder, prosecutors said. The mom was arrested on Friday. Authorities responded to her home and found the 5-month-old baby dead. The infant suffered multiple stabs wounds to her chest, prosecutors said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Nashville News Hub

Nashville News Hub

Nashville, TN
7K+
Followers
172
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville News Hub does not focus on news for the sake of news. Our goal is to be local and relevant to the people in Nashville. Always choose Nashville News Hub, because the truth matters.

 https://nashvillenewshub.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy