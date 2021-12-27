“And he says, ‘I’m strangling the kangaroo now, he grabbed my wife. I’m going to kill him”, Man strangled his neighbor’s pet kangaroo to death after the animal allegedly attacked his wife

According to the court documents, the 26-year-old mother was arrested and taken into custody on Sunday. Prosecutors said the mother stabbed her 3-month-old baby to death, put his body in a plastic garbage bag then threw the bag in a dumpster outside of her apartment building. The mom reportedly told investigators that since the child’s birth ‘she had been suffering from headaches and feelings of anxiety.’ She said she was also upset that the child’s father said the child was not his and she was wondering how she would get help.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 29 DAYS AGO