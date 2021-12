The State Department of Water Resources officially allocated a grant of more than $1.6 million for a a new water tank for the Ducor Community Services District. The department announced on Thursday the first phase of awards to 20 projects across the state to be funded through the Urban and Multibenefit Drought Relief Grant Program. A total of $53 million was awarded in the first round of grants. The grants are being provided to communities to help them deal with the impacts of drought conditions.

DUCOR, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO