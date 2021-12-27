ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S. CDC investigating nearly 70 cruise ships hit by COVID-19 cases

(Reuters) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday...

Cruise ship with COVID-19 outbreak docks in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico on Tuesday allowed a cruise ship to dock and disembark tourists in spite of an outbreak of COVID-19 on board, as the government vowed to keep the country open to cruise vessels provided sanitary precautions are met. The ship, Ms Zuiderdam, with some 2,000...
Italy reports 202 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 78,313 new cases

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 202 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 142 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 78,313 from 30,810, hitting a fresh record in terms of new cases since the start of the pandemic. Italy has registered...
Apple closes New York City stores amid rising COVID cases

(Reuters) – Apple Inc said on Monday it had closed its New York City retail stores due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. However, customers can pick up online orders at the stores, the iPhone maker said. The closed stores include outlets at Fifth Avenue, Grand Central, SoHo and...
WHO’s Tedros concerned about ‘tsunami of cases’ from COVID-19 variants

GENEVA (Reuters) – The circulation of the Delta and Omicron variants of the coronavirus is creating a “tsunami of cases”, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news briefing on Wednesday. Tedros repeated his call for countries to share vaccines more equitably and warned...
U.S. CDC recommends against cruise travel as COVID-19 cases resurge

(Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people should avoid cruise travel regardless of vaccination status, following a jump in onboard COVID-19 cases, in a major blow to the industry that has been ravaged by the pandemic. The CDC on Thursday raised its COVID-19 Travel Health Notice...
Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

(Reuters) – Global COVID-19 infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, as the Omicron variant raced out of control and governments tried to contain its spread without paralysing fragile economies. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary...
CDC Changes Guidelines, Shortening Quarantine If You Get COVID

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the wake of the Christmas holiday, there is a sudden demand for COVID-19 tests as Omicron surges in the nation. In some testing places, there are long lines, with hundreds of Minnesotans waiting to learn if they’re infected and need to stay away from others. Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control is cutting its COVID isolation guidance by half if you’re positive. If you test positive, regardless of vaccination status, you only have to stay home for five days instead of 10. “Our science is advancing, and oftentimes changes are good changes, meaning that we’re learning things and...
A man who tested positive for Omicron variant says 15

Costumed attendees take a break during Anime NYC at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City on November 20.Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images. A man who tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant says 15 of his friends are also sick. The man and a group of...
REVEALED: A third of America's 43 Omicron COVID cases had their booster shots as Fauci says he's 'continuing to evaluate' whether two shots are sufficient to qualify as 'fully vaccinated'

Top U.S. infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that authorities are 'continuing to evaluate' whether a booster shot will be required to be considered fully vaccinated for COVID-19 as new CDC figures show that a third of Omicron cases had booster shots. 'For official requirements, it's still two...
Dr. Fauci explains why the omicron variant is the most ‘extraordinarily contagious’ COVID-19 strain yet

The omicron variant of the novel coronavirus continues to be more contagious compared to previous COVID-19 strains, Dr. Anthony Fauci said over the weekend. Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the coronavirus, said in an interview on ABC News’ “This Week” that COVID-19 cases will continue to rise because the variant is “extraordinarily contagious.”
