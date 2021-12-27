ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Start 2022 Out In Style With These Chic Cool Toned Hair Colors

fashionisers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the season changes, the new one often comes with the inspiration for a hair change. Moreover, swapping out cool toned hair colors can often be the easiest way to make a great fashion statement. Your changed hair color...

fashionisers.com

latest-hairstyles.com

26 Youthful & Stylish Short Haircuts for Women in Their 70s

Trendy short haircuts for women over 70 vary from ear-length to chin-grazing chops. These are versatile to flatter any face shape and most facial features. Are you okay with not being able to put your hair back in a ponytail? If so, short hair is what stylist Sarah Mitchell of Toronto suggests. “The biggest benefit of short-length cuts is the low day-to-day maintenance. They’re very easy to style!”
HAIR CARE
WWD

How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone’s Color of 2022

Click here to read the full article. Pantone’s color of 2022 was just announced today, but several celebrities and prominent figures have already looked to the hue for their public appearances this year. Very Peri, a dark blue-purple hue, is Pantone’s color of 2022. The color is described as a “dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone,” which blends “the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red,” according to Pantone.More from WWDStreet Style and Celebrity Photos of the Biggest Color Trends of 2022How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone's Color of 2022The Top Trending...
BEAUTY & FASHION
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
fashionisers.com

Refresh Your Hair With The Cinnamon Hair Color Trend

Food-inspired hair color trends are almost always our favorite! (The caramel hair, buttercream, and chestnut shades are some of our all-time faves!) All these hair colors somehow feel so chic and tasty at the same time. In addition to the shades mentioned above, the Cinnamon Hair Color Trend is the newest trend dominating the holiday season. The cinnamon brown hair color is a stunning shade that falls between red and brown, and it’s gorgeous.
HAIR CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Edgy Hairstyles for Women Over 70 with Sass

Edgy hairstyles for women over 70 are any short to long haircuts that carry out a bold statement. This trend is all about neat angles, fun colors, and shaved undercuts!. Rule #1: Keep the pieces softer and flirty around the face and have volume in the crown. These serve as a mini facelift, says stylist Lana Carmona of Salina, KS.
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Perfects Mommy & Me Winter Style With Daughter in Fluffy Coat and Lug-Sole Boots

Kate Hudson cozied up with her daughter Rani for the holidays—and executed a picture-perfect winter styling move while doing so. The “Mona Lisa and the Blood Moon” star posed on Instagram with Rani while arriving in Colorado for the holidays, wearing a fluffy cream-colored coat by Marni. The style featured an allover shaggy texture and wide sleeves with brown trim. Hudson made the coat her outfit’s focal point, pairing it with a black sweater and black pants. Rani matched her mom’s outfit’s tone in a cream Patagonia padded jacket, which featured a fuzzy texture. View this post on Instagram A post...
RETAIL
Elite Daily

What Hair Color To Try In 2022, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

The new year always comes with a desire for change, both major or minor. If you’re ready for a shake-up, a new hair color is a perfect way to kick off 2022. Switching up your hair color is one of the easiest and most exciting ways to revitalize your look and sense of self. Even adding in a few highlights can be so transformational. So, as you play the Rocky theme and gas yourself up, here’s the 2022 hair color trend ideal for your zodiac sign, according to experts.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Allure

Gabrielle Union Forgoes Traditional Christmas Nails With a Completely Unexpected Manicure Color

All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. We just got the memo à la Gabrielle Union's Instagram stories that she does not subscribe to traditional Christmas nail color trends. Totally cool with us, of course. Instead of opting for a festive shade, like the recently Interne-beloved dark green or crimson red, the actor and co-founder of Flawless by Gabrielle Union decided to paint her nails hot pink.
SKIN CARE
In Style

12 Hair Colors That Experts Say Will Be Everywhere in 2022

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Whether you want to change your personality and go platinum blonde, or simply want to give some dimension to your natural shade via highlights, switching up your hair is one of the easiest ways to hit the reset button on your look. We love to stay up-to-date on the hottest hair trends, and as we approach the new year, we're looking forward to revamping our shade once again. So, we tapped five hair colorists to ask them what the hottest hair colors for 2022 will be.
HAIR CARE
latest-hairstyles.com

Top 10 Winter Hair Colors for Women Over 50 in 2021-2022

Winter hair colors for ladies in their 50s are about flattering shades that match the frosty weather. Cool-toned blondes and browns are the ones very popular during this cozy season. For stunning women in their 50s, grey strands may start to appear. You may see a bunch in the roots...
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

We Identified the 9 It Nail Colors for 2022, and Yep, They're Ridiculously Good

I don't know about you, but I never get nail fatigue. In fact, as much as I love buying new makeup, switching up my skincare routine, or trying something different with my hair, shifting my nail M.O. reigns supreme. Painting my nails has become my happy place, and while I absolutely love the boost a shiny new color gives my mood and confidence, the actual process of painting my nails—or even going to the salon—is one of my favorite ways to wind down and turn the world off for a second. You know what I mean?
SKIN CARE
momblogsociety.com

Style Your Hair Like A Pro With A Bombay Blow Dryer Brush

Nobody likes to spend a lot of time blow-drying their hair, making use of a big round brush, and then having to grab for yet another heat tool in their hairstyling routine. Not only will this take longer, but it will also expose your hair to much more heat damage.
HAIR CARE
fashionisers.com

Try These Trendy Swirl Nail Art Ideas For a Fresh Winter Manicure

This winter, hop on the fresh trend of Swirl Nail Art. You have likely seen many of the Swirl Nail Designs pop up across the internet over this past year. If you haven’t tried this big manicure trend, it would be best to test these swirl nail art designs now, at the end of the year, before it’s too late. It’s very hard to skip this trendy abstract nail art. Recreate these fun and magical designs to steal the show.
SKIN CARE
TrendHunter.com

Noiseless Hair Color Machines

Farouk Systems, a Houston-based company that is renowned for manufacturing hair care products of the highest quality including those offered by the CHI and BioSilk brands, has collaborated with engineers and researchers over at LG in order to create a new hair color machine that can generate customizable hair colors with minimal noise and waste.
HAIR CARE
whowhatwear

Jennifer Lopez Made This "Frumpy" Denim Style Look Wildly Chic

Jennifer Lopez has really been keeping us on our toes when it comes to her choice denim trends lately. Over just the past week, she's been out and about in L.A. in skinny jeans, low-rise jeans, and now a previously "frumpy" style that's gone mainstream among the fashion crowd again: pleated jeans (and this isn't even a first for her).
BEAUTY & FASHION
TODAY.com

Hoda Kotb debuts new hair color following ‘happy accident’

Tuesday marks the first official day of winter, and that means temperatures are continuing to drop, Christmas is just days away and ... Hoda Kotb has a stylish new do!. While that last mention isn’t an annual tradition, we wouldn’t mind if it became one, because on Tuesday morning, the TODAY co-anchor debuted a darker look for her locks.
HAIR CARE

Comments / 0

