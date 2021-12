The Broncos cancelled practice Thursday for the first time this year due to COVID-19 concerns. Around 11:30 a.m., coach Vic Fangio said the Broncos had “some positives (earlier) today … some may be false positives (so) we’re working through that. … I just felt we needed to hit the pause button (and) get our hands around what we’ve got as far as the numbers and roster.”

