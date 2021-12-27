ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington man killed in motorcycle-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve

By Donna Thornton, The Gadsden Times
 3 days ago

A Wellington man was killed in a crash in Gadsden on Christmas Eve, according to Etowah County Coroner London Pearce.

Austin Chase Noah, 20, died from injuries after the motorcycle he was driving was involved in a collision at about 6 p.m. Friday with a truck at the intersection of Interstate 759 and George Wallace Drive, Pearce said.

Gadsden Police Sgt. Marcus Hill said the truck was turning left onto I-759 and struck the motorcycle. The Gadsden Police Department is investigating the crash.

Contact Gadsden Times reporter Donna Thornton at 256-393-3284 or donna.thornton@gadsdentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Wellington man killed in motorcycle-vehicle crash on Christmas Eve


