Perry County, PA

CLEARED: Crash closes part of US 22/322 westbound in Perry County

By James Wesser
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

UPDATE: As of 1:20 p.m on Monday 12/27, all lanes have reopened.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A multi-vehicle crash has closed part of US 22/322 in Perry County on Monday, Dec. 27.

The crash happened on US 22 westbound between Exit: MIDWAY and Exit: PA 34 – NEWPORT/NEW BLOOMFIELD. All lanes closed.

According to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler, the crash involved a tractor-trailer and four cars.

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

