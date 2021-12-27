ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Thousands still without power in Sierra, foothills following heavy snowfall

By Jordan Radach
FOX40
FOX40
 3 days ago

(KTXL) — Thousands of customers are without power Monday after inclement weather caused outages for Pacific Gas and Electric customers across the foothills and Sierra.

A PG&E official said 69,000 customers in the Sierra Division, which includes El Dorado, Nevada, Placer and Sierra counties, are without power.

“This is an all hands on deck situation for PG&E. We are bringing in crews from other areas and working closely with first responders including Cal Trans to gain access,” Megan McFarland, with PG&E, wrote in a statement.

The outages follow heavy snowfall throughout the region that shut down many roads, including sections of Highway 50 and Interstate 80.

There is currently no estimated time for when power will return.

Access is a major challenge as we are seeing lots of snow, downed trees and road closures, which can make it challenging to reach locations where we need to make repairs. Right now we are in the assessment phase, getting access to all the outages, seeing what has gone wrong and what kind of fixes are needed. Once our crews make initial contact I will be able to provide more information on estimated times of restoration.

Megan McFarland, PG&E Spokesperson

