Five January Man Utd transfers who could kickstart Rangnick’s revolution including Bellingham, De Jong and Trippier

THE January transfer window will soon be open.

And by that time, Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick should have a better idea about his squad and the type of player he’d like to bring in.

Ralf Rangnick is hoping to make some signings for Man Utd in January Credit: PA

The central defensive midfield position feels like it’s been a problem for United since Sir Alex Ferguson departed in 2013.

And it’s reportedly Rangnick’s main area of concern as he tries to lead United in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in the second half of the season.

So, if Rangnick is granted funds in January, who are some of the names in the frame to help boost his squad? United fan Tom McDermott takes a look.

Amadou Haidara

The RB Leipzig midfielder is the popular choice according to reports, and the Mali international has recently named five United stars he idolised as a child growing up.

Speaking to German outlet Bild, Haidara said that he was a fan of Patrice Evra, Edwin van der Sar, Anderson, Paul Scholes and Cristiano Ronaldo.

If he’s to fulfil his dream and play with the latter, United need only meet his £33m release clause - which doesn’t sound that expensive if you add together the £119m they’ve spent in recent years on the likes of Fred, Nemanja Matic and Morgan Schneiderlin.

RB Leipzig's Amadou Haidara would be a midfield bargain at £33million Credit: Getty

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Most read in Premier League

Jude Bellingham

It would be almost impossible to get him out of Borussia Dortmund in January but Bellingham would be top of my list.

The midfielder has the lot, and he’s quickly gaining plenty of experience in the Champions League with the German club too.

Like Jadon Sancho, the Englishman will return home eventually, and whichever club seals his signature, they will have one of Europe’s most gifted midfielders on their books, long before his peak years.

United may struggle to prise Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this winter Credit: Getty

Man City are also in the hunt for Barcelona playmaker Frenkie de Jong Credit: Getty

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona’s dire financial situation is one many clubs in Europe are keeping an eye on - and one of the jewels they feel they can take for a cut price, is Dutch midfielder de Jong.

Manchester City have long been linked with a £75m move for the former Ajax man, and if he is available, there will be a queue around the block for him.

City may have an ace in their pack by tempting the Catalan club with cash plus Raheem Sterling.

Kieran Trippier

Granted, he's definitely not a central midfielder, but it's easy to see why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have wanted him last summer.

Trippier is more similar in style to Diogo Dalot than Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but if Wan-Bissaka is surplus to requirements, then Trippier might not be a bad option and offer some much needed competition.

Newcastle United are keeping an eye on Trippier’s situation as well, but it is believed the Atlético Madrid defender would prefer a move to the red half of Manchester if United are still interested.

Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier would prefer Man Utd to Newcastle Credit: Getty

RB Leipzig's Tyler Adams is well known to Rangnick already Credit: Getty

Tyler Adams

The wildcard, but like Haidara, another player Rangnick knows well.

Adams can play at right full back as well as in the defensive midfield position, and the American has worked under both Rangnick and assistant coach Chris Armas previously.

Adams is also thought to have a release clause of £34m.

for the latest news and transfer gossip from Old Trafford