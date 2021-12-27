ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Five January Man Utd transfers who could kickstart Rangnick’s revolution including Bellingham, De Jong and Trippier

By Tom McDermott
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

THE January transfer window will soon be open.

And by that time, Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick should have a better idea about his squad and the type of player he’d like to bring in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O5fGX_0dWo4etN00
Ralf Rangnick is hoping to make some signings for Man Utd in January Credit: PA

The central defensive midfield position feels like it’s been a problem for United since Sir Alex Ferguson departed in 2013.

And it’s reportedly Rangnick’s main area of concern as he tries to lead United in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup in the second half of the season.

So, if Rangnick is granted funds in January, who are some of the names in the frame to help boost his squad? United fan Tom McDermott takes a look.

Amadou Haidara

The RB Leipzig midfielder is the popular choice according to reports, and the Mali international has recently named five United stars he idolised as a child growing up.

Speaking to German outlet Bild, Haidara said that he was a fan of Patrice Evra, Edwin van der Sar, Anderson, Paul Scholes and Cristiano Ronaldo.

If he’s to fulfil his dream and play with the latter, United need only meet his £33m release clause - which doesn’t sound that expensive if you add together the £119m they’ve spent in recent years on the likes of Fred, Nemanja Matic and Morgan Schneiderlin.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s0hVo_0dWo4etN00
RB Leipzig's Amadou Haidara would be a midfield bargain at £33million Credit: Getty

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Most read in Premier League

Jude Bellingham

It would be almost impossible to get him out of Borussia Dortmund in January but Bellingham would be top of my list.

The midfielder has the lot, and he’s quickly gaining plenty of experience in the Champions League with the German club too.

Like Jadon Sancho, the Englishman will return home eventually, and whichever club seals his signature, they will have one of Europe’s most gifted midfielders on their books, long before his peak years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ncm3P_0dWo4etN00
United may struggle to prise Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this winter Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T8qH7_0dWo4etN00
Man City are also in the hunt for Barcelona playmaker Frenkie de Jong Credit: Getty

Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona’s dire financial situation is one many clubs in Europe are keeping an eye on - and one of the jewels they feel they can take for a cut price, is Dutch midfielder de Jong.

Manchester City have long been linked with a £75m move for the former Ajax man, and if he is available, there will be a queue around the block for him.

City may have an ace in their pack by tempting the Catalan club with cash plus Raheem Sterling.

Kieran Trippier

Granted, he's definitely not a central midfielder, but it's easy to see why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have wanted him last summer.

Trippier is more similar in style to Diogo Dalot than Aaron Wan-Bissaka, but if Wan-Bissaka is surplus to requirements, then Trippier might not be a bad option and offer some much needed competition.

Newcastle United are keeping an eye on Trippier’s situation as well, but it is believed the Atlético Madrid defender would prefer a move to the red half of Manchester if United are still interested.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jVdvk_0dWo4etN00
Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier would prefer Man Utd to Newcastle Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vAw9x_0dWo4etN00
RB Leipzig's Tyler Adams is well known to Rangnick already Credit: Getty

Tyler Adams

The wildcard, but like Haidara, another player Rangnick knows well.

Adams can play at right full back as well as in the defensive midfield position, and the American has worked under both Rangnick and assistant coach Chris Armas previously.

Adams is also thought to have a release clause of £34m.

for the latest news and transfer gossip from Old Trafford

Comments / 0

Related
Tribal Football

Wife of Man Utd attacker Martial comments on transfer talk

The wife of Manchester United striker Anthony Martial has weighed into his transfer claims. Martial, who has made just ten appearances in all competitions so far this season, wants to leave United due to a lack of game time at Old Trafford and his agent has confirmed that he plans to speak to the club about his client's future.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amadou Haidara
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Paul Scholes
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Tyler Adams
Person
Morgan Schneiderlin
Person
Jadon Sancho
Person
Patrice Evra
Tribal Football

Rangnick plays down prospect of Man Utd buying in January

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has played down the prospect of buying in January. Rangnick was asked about his plans after victory over Burnley on Thursday night. He said, “My focus is on the current players. "As I said, we have enough players in the squad and there is...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scott McTominay inspires Manchester United to comfortable win over Burnley

Scott McTominay starred as Manchester United ended 2021 with a much-needed win against a depleted Burnley Having gone top of the Premier League with victory at Turf Moor in January, talk of a title challenge had turned to the need to kickstart their Champions League qualification push by the end of a topsy-turvy year.There remains plenty of work for Ralf Rangnick to do, but Thursday’s 3-1 win against an under-strength Burnley continued the unbeaten start to his interim stint and sent the side up to sixth heading into the new year.United would have ended the calendar year outside the top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#The Premier League#Rb Leipzig#German#Borussia Dortmund#The Champions League#Englishman#Dutch
Tribal Football

Man Utd boss Rangnick makes Henderson transfer call

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has no plans of losing Dean Henderson in January. Rangnick says Henderson will not be allowed to leave United in January amid links with a move to a number of clubs. Newcastle United are one of the teams who are said to be considering a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Burnley boss Dyche senses Man Utd upset

Burnley boss Sean Dyche admits he sees a chance of upsetting Manchester United tomorrow at Old Trafford. Dyche senses they visit a team struggling for form. He said, "They have had a couple of challenging games where they haven't looked like what people would expect from a Man United side," Dyche said.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FA Cup
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
288K+
Followers
3K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy