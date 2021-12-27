European Lender Mintos Shares Risk Score Updates for December 2021

The number of Omicron cases in the US doubled between Friday and Saturday last week. Risk assets across the board continue to fall. The number of confirmed Omicron cases is doubling every 1.5 to 3 days, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) with the covid-19 variant now identified in 89 countries. And according to NIAID director Dr. Anthony Fauci, the US is likely to see record case numbers, hospitalizations, and deaths from Omicron. The latest surge in transmissions is likely to see more countries re-impose lockdown measures following in the footsteps of the Netherlands who announced a nationwide lockdown over the weekend. France and Austria have announced a range of travel restrictions, Denmark has closed theatres and concert venues, while Ireland has announced that bars and pubs must close by 8pm.

