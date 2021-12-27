ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

First look: Detroit Lions at Seattle Seahawks odds and lines

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3riNkl_0dWo3u1E00

The Detroit Lions (2-12-1) visit the Seattle Seahawks (5-10) for a Week 17 matchup Sunday. Kickoff from Lumen Field is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Lions vs. Seahawks odds and lines; check back for our NFL picks and predictions.

The Lions came up just short in a 20-16 loss in Atlanta in Week 16, although Detroit covered for the sixth time in its last seven games. The Under is 5-2 in the previous seven outings during the span, too.

The Seahawks were edged 25-24 by the Chicago Bears in Week 16, falling on a two-point conversion with just over a minute left in regulation in snowy Seattle. The Seahawks are now just 2-5 SU/ATS across their last seven outings.

Lions at Seahawks odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Monday at 10:22 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Lions +290 (bet $100 to win $290) | Seahawks -380 (bet $380 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Lions +7.5, -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | Seahawks -7.5, -105 (bet $105 to win $100)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 42.5, O: -108 (bet $108 to win $100) | U: -112 (bet $112 to win $100)

PLAY: Try our new, free daily Pick’em Challenge and win. Play now!

2021 betting stats:

  • ML: Lions 2-12-1 | Seahawks 5-10
  • ATS: Lions 10-5 | Seahawks 7-8
  • O/U: Lions 5-10 | Seahawks 4-11

Lions at Seahawks head-to-head

The Seahawks picked up a 28-14 win Oct. 28, 2018, in the most recent meeting which took place at Ford Field. The last meeting in Seattle was Jan. 7, 2017, a 26-6 victory by the Seahawks. Seattle has won three straight in the series while and the Under has cashed in each.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter and SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | WashingtonFootballWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | TheListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FanSided

5 potential Russell Wilson trades the Seahawks could make

The Seattle Seahawks season is ending with a thud. This was the make-or-break year that fans and pundits alike thought the Seahawks could finally make it to the NFC Championship game. Then the season started. Reality set in and the Seahawks are officially out of the playoffs with two games...
NFL
The Spun

Seahawks Have Made A Decision On Adrian Peterson

In early December, the Seattle Seahawks signed Adrian Peterson with the hope that he’d give their running game a boost. Unfortunately, he suffered a back injury in his first game with the team. The Seahawks thought Peterson would be able to return at some point this regular season. However,...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Detroit, MI
Sports
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Atlanta, MI
FanSided

Lions could potentially make shocking QB decision for 2022

Most fans expected the Detroit Lions to draft a quarterback this offseason but head coach Dan Campbell might have other plans. Last offseason, the Detroit Lions traded Matthew Stafford to the Rams for Jared Goff and two first-round picks. The main commodity of the trade for Detroit was the draft capital that will be used to rebuild a (possibly intentionally) depleted roster.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Justin Fields and Andy Dalton are back at practice, but the Chicago Bears’ quarterback situation is up in the air against the New York Giants, who will play both Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm

New York Giants coach Joe Judge announced Wednesday morning that Mike Glennon and Jake Fromm both will play Sunday against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. The Bears are still working through their depth chart with Justin Fields (ankle) and Andy Dalton (groin) returning to practice as the team sorts through its situation at the position. Fields was limited in practice Wednesday, while ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Seattle Seahawks#The Detroit Lions#Su Ats#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores
NESN

Lions vs. Seahawks Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 17 on FanDuel Sportsbook

The Detroit Lions are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks in a battle of two teams that may look very different in 2022. Detroit’s reserve/COVID list has shrunk to just four names but has two starters listed in Josh Reynolds and Brock Wright (who has been starting for T.J. Hockenson). Jared Goff was the only notable name to miss practice on Wednesday. Seattle has just two names on the reserve/COVID list in L.J. Collier and Bless Austin. However, the injury report was rather full on Wednesday. D.K. Metcalf, Carlos Dunlap, Poona Ford, Gabe Jackson, and Brandon Shell were listed as DNP. Alex Collins was listed as limited.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jared Goff unlikely to start for Lions vs. Seahawks in Week 17 matchup

Seahawks fans excited about another Jared Goff rematch (why?) will likely be disappointed this week. Goff missed the Lions’ loss to the Falcons in Week 16 due to a lingering knee injury, which may also keep him out of Sunday’s game against Seattle – potentially paving the way for another start for Tim Boyle. Goff was a DNP both Wednesday and Thursday on Detroit’s injury report.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Analyst Has Blunt Message For Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

It’s widely believed that Aaron Rodgers is playing his final few games with the Green Bay Packers – whether they win the Super Bowl or not. But one ESPN analyst has a message for Rodgers as he seemingly plans his exit. On Wednesday’s edition of Get Up, Domonique...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Tight End Reveals Brutally Honest Message For Teammates

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the NFL teams with legitimate hopes for a deep postseason run. But with New Years Eve celebrations on the horizon, another spike of positive COVID-19 tests could pose issues through the final few weeks of the NFL season. Addressing this potential issue, Cowboys tight...
NFL
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Signing New Quarterback On Tuesday

Earlier this week, the Minnesota Vikings announced backup quarterback Sean Mannion tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, he won’t be suiting up for this weekend’s game against the Green Bay Packers. With Mannion out, the Vikings needed a backup quarterback just in case starting quarterback Kirk Cousins goes down.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

57K+
Followers
107K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy