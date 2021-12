Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) rose 1.3% to close at $16.66 on Wednesday after the medical device company revealed that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given 501(k) marketing clearance to its R3ACT Stabilization System.The Stabilization System, which is expected to be commercially available in early 2022, will complement Paragon 28’s ankle fracture and soft tissue portfolio. Furthermore, it will expand the company’s product offering in the foot and ankle orthopedic market.

