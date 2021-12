Sound Transit announcement. Crews are completing the curb and gutter work on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 9th St. to 6th Ave. and plan to open the street to two-way traffic on Dec. 23. Some work depends on weather, so they may return later to paint the stripes on the street. The 6th Avenue Station platform and canopy are also completed.

TACOMA, WA ・ 9 DAYS AGO