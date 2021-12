‘Tis the season to get crafty! Scrape painting is a simple yet stunning way to create your own unique wrapping paper. The key to creating eye-catching patterns is choosing the right color palette. Think about colors that blend well together and won’t turn to mud if the hues get over-mixed. We used red and green for Christmas but you could also use warm tones (like reds, oranges and yellows) or cool tones (like blues and greens) to create beautiful results. No matter how the wrapping paper turns out, it’s going to get ripped up eventually — so just have fun!

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO