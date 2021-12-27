ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rep. Beyer Hails Life’s Work of Biologist E.O. Wilson

By FCNP.com
Falls Church News-Press
 3 days ago

Monday, Dec. 27 — U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) today celebrated the life of famed biologist Dr. E.O. Wilson, who passed away yesterday at the age of 92. Beyer and...

www.fcnp.com

Falls Church News-Press

E.O. Wilson’s ‘Species Love’ & LGBTQs

While the passing this week of towering human rights champion Bishop Desmond Tutu stands as the most significant globally, a more recent death has occured of another seminal figure, entomologist Dr. E.O. Wilson, hailed by many as one of the greatest scientists of our time for his contributions in the areas of conservation, biodiversity and the planet.
SOCIETY
UPI News

E.O. Wilson's study of insects drove urgent call for conservation

Dec. 30 (UPI) -- E.O. Wilson was an extraordinary scholar in every sense of the word. Back in the 1980s, Milton Stetson, the chair of the biology department at the University of Delaware, told me that a scientist who makes a single seminal contribution to his or her field has been a success. By the time I met Edward O. Wilson in 1982, he had already made at least five such contributions to science.
WILDLIFE
Alabama State
The Conversation U.S.

From a lifelong passion for ants, E.O. Wilson guided humanity to think of sustainability

E. O. Wilson was an extraordinary scholar in every sense of the word. Back in the 1980s, Milton Stetson, the chair of the biology department at the University of Delaware, told me that a scientist who makes a single seminal contribution to his or her field has been a success. By the time I met Edward O. Wilson in 1982, he had already made at least five such contributions to science. Wilson, who died Dec. 26, 2021 at the age of 92, discovered the chemical means by which ants communicate. He worked out the importance of habitat size and position within...
WILDLIFE
aptv.org

E.O. Wilson Remembered

Renowned Alabama biologist and writer E.O. Wilson died Sunday. Documentary explores his life and ideas. Edward Osborne Wilson, most widely known as E.O. Wilson, passed away on Sunday according to his foundation. One of the greatest scientific thinkers of our time, the Pulitzer Prize-winning biologist was the founder of the scientific discipline of sociobiology and a world authority on insects and human nature. E.O. WILSON − OF ANTS AND MEN, which celebrates his immense contributions to science and the study of human society, will air Wednesday night at 9:00pm on APT. *
SCIENCE
AFP

Scientist E.O. Wilson, dubbed modern-day Darwin, dead at 92

Edward O. Wilson, the trailblazing US scientist, professor and author whose study of insects and clarion call to protect Earth earned him the nickname "Darwin's natural heir," has died at age 92. Wilson, whose death was announced Monday by his foundation, was an award-winning biologist and longtime Harvard University research professor, considered the world's leading authority on ants and their behavior. While an entomologist early in his career, he broadened his scope immensely, studying not just insects but the social interactions of birds, mammals and humans, and he effectively -- and controversially -- established a new field of science known as sociobiology. The Alabama native was the author of hundreds of scientific papers and more than 30 books, two of which won him Pulitzer Prizes for nonfiction: 1978's "On Human Nature," and "The Ants" in 1990.
SCIENCE
Don Beyer
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

E.O. Wilson, famed entomologist and pioneer in the field of sociobiology, dies at 92

Pioneering biologist, environmental activist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Edward O. Wilson has died. He was 92. The influential and sometimes controversial Harvard professor first made his name studying ants — he was often known as "the ant man." But he later broadened his scope to the intersection between human behavior and genetics, creating the field of sociobiology in the process. He died on Sunday in Burlington, Mass., the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation said in an announcement on its website.
SCIENCE
Tuscaloosa Thread

UA Mourns Death of E.O. Wilson, “The Father of Sociobiology”

The University of Alabama community is mourning the death of notable alumnus Edward Osborne Wilson, who passed away December 26 at the age of 92. Wilson was a biologist, researcher, naturalist, author and a Harvard professor for 46 years. He was considered a pioneer and visionary for his scientific study of sociobiology, biodiversity and ecosystems. He was considered the "father of sociobiology" and the "father of biodiversity" throughout his scientific career.
SCIENCE
Shore News Network

FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson

(Reuters) – Here are five facts about American biologist, naturalist and environmentalist E.O. Wilson, hailed as the Darwin of the 21st century, who died on Sunday at age 92 :. * A young Wilson lost most of his vision in his right eye when it was cut by a...
SCIENCE
apr.org

Alabama’s “ant scholar” E.O. Wilson Dies

The city of Mobile is mourning the loss of one of its favorite sons. Scientist E.O. Wilson died Sunday of undisclosed causes at the age of 92. The graduate of the University of Alabama specialized in ants. He also was considered one of the world’s leading experts on the tiny insects.
ALABAMA STATE
staradvertiser.com

E.O. Wilson, a pioneer of evolutionary biology, dies at 92

Edward O. Wilson, a biologist and author who conducted pioneering work on biodiversity, insects and human nature — and won two Pulitzer Prizes along the way — died Sunday in Burlington, Massachusetts. He was 92. His death was announced today by the E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation. “Ed’s holy...
SCIENCE
buzzfeednews.com

E.O. Wilson, Heir To Darwin’s Legacy And King Of The Ants, Has Died At Age 92

If any modern scientist can claim to have carried the torch lit by Charles Darwin, it was Edward Osborne Wilson — usually known as "E.O." Wilson pioneered the study of biological diversity, adding a theoretical dimension to nature conservation — which had previously seemed more like a moral crusade than a scientific endeavor.
ALABAMA STATE

