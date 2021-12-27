ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Store Closures Surpass 20 Today Across the U.S. as COVID Cases Rise

By Joe Rossignol
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the number of Apple retail stores in the U.S. that are temporarily closed today has surpassed 20. Not all of the closures are related to the virus, with five stores closed in Washington state following inclement weather. The latest high-profile locations to be...

expressnews.com

COVID cases, hospitalizations rise across Texas as omicron variant rages

The end of 2021 finds Texas’ COVID-19 cases rising again as the new, more contagious omicron variant rages. Since Dec. 23, Texas has reported upward of 10,000 new infections daily, a total the state hasn’t seen since cases climbed in August and September. It’s also a sharp increase from the month’s start, when just 3,000 new cases were logged each day.
TEXAS STATE
The Charleston Press

Apple store in downtown Charleston technically closed due to Covid-19 cases, limited interaction with the store employees

Charleston, South Carolina – The Apple store located in downtown Charleston at King Street is technically closed due to Covid-19 cases among some of the store’s employees. According to the company, shopping by appointment or drop-in is not allowed, nor is receiving assistance with many support services and device set-up.
CHARLESTON, SC
cbslocal.com

Apple Stores Across NYC Shift To Pickup Only

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The sharp increase in COVID infection is continuing to impact the economy. Apple has shifted all of its New York City retail stores to pickup only. Lines of customers waiting to pick up merchandise were forming outside the Fifth Avenue store early Tuesday morning. Victim...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS DFW

Apple Closing Some Stores To Shoppers After Spike In New COVID Cases

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Apple is temporarily shutting down some stores to in-person shoppers, again. The company is making the move due to rising COVID-19 cases. The tech giant has closed the doors at dozens of stores in Texas, Georgia, New York, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C. for the foreseeable future. Apple’s genius bar — which provides tech support — will also be unavailable. Customers can still place orders online and pick them up at stores. Several locations in North Texas, including stores on Knox Street and at NorthPark Center in Dallas, have the limited services. Customers are being advised to call ahead or check the Apple website before going to a location. In a statement Apple spokeswoman Amy Bessette said, “We regularly monitor conditions, and we will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees.” She also said workers were tested regularly. In 2020, Apple closed all of its U.S. retail locations in response to the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
DALLAS, TX
Axios

Flu cases on the rise in the U.S.

Flu cases are on the rise again in the U.S., according to data published Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Why it matters: With the recent emergence of the Omicron variant, the country faces the dual threat of surging COVID cases and influenza, leaving millions of Americans vulnerable and straining health care resources.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Macdaily News

Apple closes eight retail stores in U.S. and Canada over COVID fears

Apple has temporarily shuttered at least eight retail stores in the U.S. and Canada over the past few days over COVID-19 fears. Apple in mid-December also reinstated its mask mandate across all U.S. stores. Since Tuesday, Apple has closed the following locations:. • Dadeland in Miami. • The Gardens Mall...
Apple Insider

Apple closes seven retail locations as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Seven Apple Stores have temporarily closed due to increasingCovid-19 cases among employees. As Covid-19 cases continue to surge, Apple...
idropnews.com

Apple Shuts Down Seven More Retail Stores Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

If you were planning on visiting an Apple Store for some last-minute Christmas shopping, you may need to make alternative arrangements in some areas, as rising numbers of COVID-19 cases are shuttering more of Apple’s retail stores in major urban areas. In what’s starting to sound like a repeat...
redlakenationnews.com

Omicron sweeps across nation, now 73% of new U.S. COVID cases

NEW YORK - Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention numbers showed nearly a six-fold increase in omicron's...
Daily Mail

Amazon is shutting down its Alexa.com platform which ranks the world's most popular websites and offers SEO and competitor analysis tools after 25 years due to declining popularity

Amazon is shutting down Alexa.com – it’s global website ranking system – after 25 years of service. The system, unrelated to the firm’s voice assistant, has been monitoring traffic online to list the most popular websites around the globe since 1996. Amazon released a statement Thursday...
AOL Corp

Omicron's spread through one family shows variant's frightening speed

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus is sweeping across California and the nation with unprecedented speed. Nationwide, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Wednesday that the average number of daily cases over the last week has climbed beyond 277,000, exceeding the peak of 160,000 during the summer Delta surge and the all-time high of 250,000 reported last winter.
BGR.com

COVID test kits and rapid tests are in stock now at Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. So many people right now are looking for COVID test kits at Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since they’re sold out in local stores across much of the country.
MacRumors Forums

Apple Puts Foxconn Factory in India on Probation Following Protests

Apple has put Foxconn's factory near Chennai in southern India on probation following worker protests and the discovery of substandard living conditions (via Bloomberg). The factory in Sriperumbudur, which assembled iPhone 12 models prior to operations being suspended, has been shut down until "necessary improvements" are made. An Apple spokesperson told Bloomberg:
