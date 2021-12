Here are our top 10 picks of the most important events that happened in the crypto world in 2021. The year 2021 was a very eventful year in terms of crypto news as the industry saw a mix of ups and downs borne out of institutional entry into the space, regulatory irregularities, and more. The industry reacted on all fronts in different ways with Bitcoin (BTC) charting its own course and some altcoins decoupling from the impact of the premier coin.

STOCKS ・ 1 HOUR AGO