Fight at Christmas party leads to deadly hit-and-run, Georgia police say

By Tanasia Kenney
San Luis Obispo Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man accused in the hit-and-run death of his brother-in-law after the two came to blows during a Christmas party is in jail, Georgia authorities say. Ernesto Pelayo was arrested Dec. 21, three days after Gwinnett County police said he hit and...

