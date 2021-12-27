ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MIUI 13 for Pad promises new productivity boosts for the Xiaomi Pad 5

By Daniel R Deakin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXiaomi has been teasing the upcoming software update for its Pad 5 tablet. Known as MIUI 13 Pad or MIUI 13 for Pad, the customized operating system promises to bring a couple of useful upgrades for owners of the Xiaomi Pad 5. MIUI 13 is expected to be officially launched in...

