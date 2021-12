SINoALICE has officially kicked off a collaboration with the movie Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic today! Originally released in 2017, the anime movie deals with the sinking of the RMS Titanic. It follows the story of Sebastian, Ciel, and Sake, who board the luxury liner Campania in search of the Aurora Society, which is suspected to be raising the dead. Their investigation leads to the discovery of numerous corpses on the ship, and battles with characters like the Undertaker and Stoker. All these iconic heroes and villains from the movie are set to feature in SINoALICE’s newest crossover.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO