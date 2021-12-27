9 phrases from 'Tick, Tick… Boom!' for those of us who feel that time is coming upon us

Last week I finally took the time to watch the musical Tick, Tick… Boom! on Netflix that chronicles the life of Jonathan Larson , the creator of the award-winning Broadway musical RENT .

The film directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and starring a phenomenal Andrew Garfield tells the story of the theater composer while working at a picnic area in New York in 1990 and preparing an exhibition of his musical Superbia .

Jon has to make relationship decisions with his dancer girlfriend Susan, his friend Michael, who traded his dream of acting for financial security and the devastating effect of AIDS on his community .

The musical incredibly portrays what it feels like to reach a certain age and feel like your time is running out. Sadly for Larsen it was, as he died of an aortic dissection at the age of 35, a day before the first presentation of RENT .

This film has become one of my favorites in a few days because I identify with that feeling that time is running out to do something phenomenal with my life and because it is not about an impossible movie romance, but about a very real feeling that geriatric millennials (as some call us) are experiencing these days.

Phrases of Tick, Tick ... Boom!

I share with you some of my favorite phrases.

1. About how anxiety feels

“The sound you are hearing is not a technical problem. It is not a musical sign. It is not a joke. It's the sound of a man's growing anxiety. I am that man " - Jon.

2. On the true utility of money

“What good is money if you are not going to spend it on the people you love?” - Jon.

3. On the importance of betting on your dreams

“You get to a certain age, you stop being a table-waiter and you become a waiter with a hobby” - Jon.

4. On people's motivation

"Do you allow yourself to be carried away by fear or by love?" - Michael.



Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson / Image: Macall Polay / NETFLIX

5. On the importance of persistence

"You keep throwing them against the wall, hoping against hope that eventually something will hit" - Rosa.

6. On cultivating talent

"It would be a tragedy to give up what you have" - Michael.

7. About growing up (even if you're of legal age)

“The years get shorter, the wrinkles on your face get longer. It feels like you are floating on the water, but the tide is getting stronger. Don't panic, don't jump ship, you can't fight that, like taxes ”- Jon.

8. On the true measure of success

"In all parts of the world? Why is it hard to see that the sky could have simpler faces? ”- Jon and Michael.

9. On the importance of living according to your passion

"Hey, what a way to spend a day. I make a vow here and now: I'm going to use my time this way" - Jon.

There are so many salvageable lines from this Netflix musical, but these were the ones that resonated with me the most. You already watched the movie? Do you have other favorite phrases?

