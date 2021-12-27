ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

9 phrases from 'Tick, Tick… Boom!' for those of us who feel that time is coming upon us

By March Violante
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BRleL_0dWo23j700

Last week I finally took the time to watch the musical Tick, Tick… Boom! on Netflix that chronicles the life of Jonathan Larson , the creator of the award-winning Broadway musical RENT .

The film directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and starring a phenomenal Andrew Garfield tells the story of the theater composer while working at a picnic area in New York in 1990 and preparing an exhibition of his musical Superbia .

Jon has to make relationship decisions with his dancer girlfriend Susan, his friend Michael, who traded his dream of acting for financial security and the devastating effect of AIDS on his community .

The musical incredibly portrays what it feels like to reach a certain age and feel like your time is running out. Sadly for Larsen it was, as he died of an aortic dissection at the age of 35, a day before the first presentation of RENT .

This film has become one of my favorites in a few days because I identify with that feeling that time is running out to do something phenomenal with my life and because it is not about an impossible movie romance, but about a very real feeling that geriatric millennials (as some call us) are experiencing these days.

Phrases of Tick, Tick ... Boom!

I share with you some of my favorite phrases.

1. About how anxiety feels

“The sound you are hearing is not a technical problem. It is not a musical sign. It is not a joke. It's the sound of a man's growing anxiety. I am that man " - Jon.

2. On the true utility of money

“What good is money if you are not going to spend it on the people you love?” - Jon.

3. On the importance of betting on your dreams

“You get to a certain age, you stop being a table-waiter and you become a waiter with a hobby” - Jon.

4. On people's motivation

"Do you allow yourself to be carried away by fear or by love?" - Michael.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d9rVt_0dWo23j700
Andrew Garfield as Jonathan Larson / Image: Macall Polay / NETFLIX

5. On the importance of persistence

"You keep throwing them against the wall, hoping against hope that eventually something will hit" - Rosa.

6. On cultivating talent

"It would be a tragedy to give up what you have" - Michael.

7. About growing up (even if you're of legal age)

“The years get shorter, the wrinkles on your face get longer. It feels like you are floating on the water, but the tide is getting stronger. Don't panic, don't jump ship, you can't fight that, like taxes ”- Jon.

8. On the true measure of success

"In all parts of the world? Why is it hard to see that the sky could have simpler faces? ”- Jon and Michael.

9. On the importance of living according to your passion

"Hey, what a way to spend a day. I make a vow here and now: I'm going to use my time this way" - Jon.

There are so many salvageable lines from this Netflix musical, but these were the ones that resonated with me the most. You already watched the movie? Do you have other favorite phrases?

Comments / 0

Related
Cinema Blend

Andrew Garfield 'Tick, Tick...BOOM!' Interview

00:00 - Intro. (Interview from an airport) 00:26 - Andrew Garfield on the terrors of turning 30 and aging in Hollywood. 02:00 - The mentors and positive reinforcement Andrew Garfield had throughout his career. 03:19 - Working with director Lin Manuel Miranda, who once performed as Jon in Tick, Tick…...
TV & VIDEOS
seattlepi.com

David Henry Hwang: ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ is ‘Heart-Wrenching Love Letter’ to Follow Dreams Despite Rejection

For Variety‘s Writers on Writers, David Henry Hwang pays tribute to “Tick, Tick … Boom!” (screenplay by Steven Levenson; based on the musical by Jonathan Larson). Movies about writers are notoriously difficult, since the central action of the protagonist is largely cerebral. Here, that protagonist is composer-dramatist Jonathan Larson, whose musical “Rent” defined a generation.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Garfield
Person
Jonathan Larson
Person
Lin Manuel Miranda
loc.gov

The “tick, tick … BOOM!” Research at the Library

When Lin-Manuel Miranda visited the Library on Oct. 10, 2017, not many people knew about it. Clad in jeans and sweatshirt, the celebrated “Hamilton” creator quietly made his way to the Performing Arts Reading Room. There, with two companions, he began sifting through the papers of theater composer...
THEATER & DANCE
wiltonbulletin.com

‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Star Andrew Garfield on His ‘Spiritual’ Devotion to Jonathan Larson’s Legacy

Andrew Garfield describes winding up as the star of the film “Tick, Tick … Boom!” as a “very strange, magical cosmic experience.” Not only working with director Lin-Manuel Miranda, whom he had “a big kind of artistic crush on,” but developing an emotional kinship with the person he portrays, the late playwright Jonathan Larson.
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Odds & Ends: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda & the Stars of tick, tick...BOOM! Show Off Party Tricks & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently. Cast parties are always a blast, and Lin-Manuel Miranda and the stars of tick, tick...BOOM!, including Andrew Garfield, Robin De Jesús, Vanessa Hudgens, Joshua Henry and Alexandra Shipp, are letting fans in on theirs. They gathered around a piano to reminisce about their early theater obsessions, show off their party tricks and so much more. Watch the video below!
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Tick Tick… Boom’s Andrew Garfield Opens Up About Almost Turning 40, Having Kids, And Feeling Accomplished As A Professional Actor

This is turning into the year of Andrew Garfield. The 38-year-old actor is riding high on the awards circuit, having received raves and nominations for his outstanding turn in the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical, tick tick… BOOM! And he’s receiving redemption in the form of another project that has been long in the making (but won’t be discussed here). Needless to say, Garfield is ticking a number of items off of his career and lifetime Bucket List, which seems fitting because his tick tick… BOOM persona, Jonathan Larson, wrestled with the weight of his accomplishments on the eve of his 30th birthday, and the musical captures all of that uncertainty.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Millennials#Phrases
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Nicole Kidman Determined Not to Come Back To US for One Reason: Husband Keith Urban Can't Say No To Actress? [Report]

Speculations believe that Nicole Kidman will be moving back to her family in Australia and has no plans on going back to the United States with her husband, Keith Urban. Based on a report by the New Idea, while the Australian-American couple is residing in Nashville, Tennessee, the actress is ready to come back home. And aside from that, Kidman was said to be fully determined to spend more time with her mother, Janelle.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Meghan King's Husband Cuffe Biden Owens 'Couldn't Cope' With Her Constantly Filming Their Life, Social Media Obsession Was Reason For Split

Their marriage only lasted two months, but Meghan King's husband Cuffe Biden Owens "couldn't cope" with her social media obsession. According to Daily Mail, Joe Biden's nephew didn't like his wife's "lifestyle of constantly documenting everything." Cuffe is a private man, who works in Los Angeles as an attorney. Meghan is known for her time as a Real Housewives of Orange County cast member.
RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Betty White's best life lessons and funniest quotes as her 100th birthday approaches

Iconic actress and comedian Betty White celebrates her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, 2022 — and this wise, funny lady has a lot of life lessons and smart insights to share. The native of Oak Park, Ill., has enjoyed a hugely successful career in radio, TV, and film spanning more than 75 years. She’s been called "America’s Sweetheart" and the "First Lady of Television." She was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995, the same year she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
MUSIC
Popculture

Ryan Reynolds' Worst Movie Just Hit HBO Max

HBO Max subscribers just got treated to a Ryan Reynolds-starring film, though the most recent addition to the streaming library may not be much to celebrate. While the actor is known for his roles in films like Dead Pool, Free Guy, and Red Notice it is another far less critically-acclaimed film of his that just made its way to HBO Max – R.I.P.D., the 2013 supernatural action-comedy regarded as the worst film of Reynold's career.
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy