Do Zoom Calls Like a Pro with XSplit VCam

Every business around the world is facing tough decisions about working remotely or bringing the team back into the office. With Covid-19 cases back on the rise, many of us will continue to connect primarily over videoconferencing tools. If you're ready to finally take the plunge and get a tool that makes videoconferencing easier and more feature-rich, then take advantage of this Cyber Week Sale on XSplit VCam Premium . It's an extra 20 percent off with code CYBER20.

Rated 4.5/5 stars by verified purchasers, XSplit VCam is a cutting-edge background replacement, removal, and blurring tool that works with any webcam. It's like having a virtual green screen built into your computer. Just open the app, add XSplit VCam as your camera source, and start playing with your background however you feel fit. You can replace your background with an image, video, or webpage to enhance presentations and give your webcam a DSLR or Portrait Mode style effect with an adjustable blur slider. Whether you'd just like to blur out the pictures on the wall behind you in your favorite Zooming spot or you need an assist during consultation appointments or customer support, XSplit VCam has you covered.

Plus, if you're a streamer, XSplit VCam works with apps like Open Broadcaster Software (OBS), Streamlabs, and XSplit, making it great for podcasts, vlogs, talk shows, and other live streaming projects.

Get used to remote work and get the tools you need to enjoy it to the fullest. During our Cyber Week Sale, you can get a lifetime subscription to XSplit VCam Premium with 24/7 updates and support for an extra 20 percent off at just $23.20 (reg. $60) when you use promo code CYBER20 at checkout. That's a small price to pay for a significant upgrade to your remote work situation.

