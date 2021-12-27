ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ to air Friday at 10:35 p.m. on KSN

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WeAQ7_0dWo1xaz00

NBC rings in 2022 with an all-star celebration hosted by multi-platinum selling recording artist Miley Cyrus and “Saturday Night Live’s” Pete Davidson, alongside a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances for a must-watch evening.

“Saturday Night Live” creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels will executive produce the special for NBC.

“In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete,” said Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal.

The special will air live on KSN on Friday, Dec. 31 from 10:35 p.m. -11:35 p.m. and will also be live-streamed on Peacock.

Following the special, KSN will “Lone Star NYE 2022” from Dallas starting at 11:35 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Why are the flags at half-staff today?

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — As COVID cases continue to rise in Kansas and across the nation, Gov. Laura Kelly on Wednesday ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the 7,001 lives that have been lost in Kansas. “It is with great sadness that I am ordering flags to half-staff for the seventh time […]
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Miley
Person
Lorne Michaels
Complex

Diddy Cancels New Year’s Eve Party for Second Year in a Row As COVID-19 Cases Surge

Diddy is canceling his annual New Year’s Eve bash in Miami over COVID-19-related concerns, TMZ reports. Sources close to the outlet said Diddy made the call on Monday night as Omicron cases surge in Florida and around the country. The lavish party—which would have included 500 of Diddy’s friends—was last held in 2019 at Story Nightclub in Miami, where Fat Joe, Meek Mill, DaBaby, and DJ Khaled were just a few names that made up the star-studded guest list.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Live Events Specials#Lone Star#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksn Tv
Variety

Brandi Carlile, Jack Harlow, Saweetie to Join Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson’s New Year’s Eve Special

Brandi Carlile, Billie Joe Armstrong, Saweetie, Anitta, 24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h and recent Variety cover star Jack Harlow will join Miley Cyrys and “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson’s New York’s Even special, airing live from Miami on Friday, Dec. 31 from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. ET. It will also be live-streamed on Peacock. The announcement promises “more surprises to come!,” so more guests are likely to be announced in the coming days. “Saturday Night Live” creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels will executive produce the special for NBC and Peacock. Davidson, of course, is a “Saturday Night Live” star, while recording artist Cyrus is...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

How To Watch Times Square Ball Drop On New Year’s Eve: Livestream + TV Schedule

The official Times Square New Year’s Eve lineup includes live performances by KT Tunstall, Journey and Karol G among other appearances throughout the evening Friday, highlighting a slew of options to help ring in 2022 while Omicron continues to surge. Co-organizers the Times Square Alliance and Countdown Entertainment’s annual and official Times Square event, which shares the NYC stage with ABC’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest among other network specials, is set to kick off its commercial-free live coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET Friday. The festivities, which includes the swearing in of new New York City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GW Hatchet

Weekend Outlook – Ring in the new year with Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party

Whether you want to believe it or not, 2022 is right around the corner – ring in the new year with these festive activities. Regardless of whether or not you’re in the District this end of December, we have you covered with several events to enjoy both from the comfort of your own home and around the D.C. area. Tune in to a New Years Eve TV special hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson on Friday, admire an outdoor light installation in Navy Yard on Saturday and watch a virtual comedy show on Sunday to welcome 2022.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Mini Black Romper With Short Shorts For Miami NYE Show Rehearsal – Photos

Miley Cyrus wore a stunning black romper on Thursday as she strolled into rehearsal for her upcoming New Year’s Eve special on NBC. Miley Cyrus is ready to ring in the new year! The “Midnight Sky” singer was photographed wearing a sexy black romper on Thursday, Dec. 30 as she walked in to rehearsal for her upcoming NBC program Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The 29-year-old, who’s co-hosting the special with funny man Pete Davidson, 28, was spotted in Miami, Florida ahead of the event in the romper which had cutouts on the top and at her waist and also featured short shorts that showed off her killer gams. Miley pulled her light blonde locks up into a high pony tail and also sported orange-tinted, ’70s-style sunglasses, carrying a coconut water to stay hydrated for the event.
CELEBRITIES
KSN News

KSN News

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy