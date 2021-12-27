Toto Wolff admits Lewis Hamilton is still 'wavering in emotions' and 'lacks the words' to explain losing out to Max Verstappen in controversial fashion as Mercedes boss insists he is 'in constant contact' with star man after F1 retirement rumours

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has revealed that Lewis Hamilton is 'in constant contact' with the team in an attempt to defuse retirement talk, but admitted that the Briton's silence is due to him 'wavering in emotions'.

Hamilton, 36, lost the world title to Red Bull rival Verstappen, 24, in controversial fashion this month when the Dutchman overtook him on the final lap of the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

The role of FIA race director Michael Masi has been heavily scrutinised in the aftermath of the race, after his decision to allow five cars to pass the safety car allowed Verstappen a huge advantage on fresh tyres for the final lap.

Hamilton congratulated Verstappen in his post-race interview but has since maintained a curious silence. Last week, the 36-year-old unfollowed everybody on Instagram while Wolff said he was 'disillusioned' with the sport.

And the Mercedes chief has explained that Hamilton's silence is a result of him 'wavering in emotions' after he 'lost faith' with the sport.

'We are all wavering in emotions and Lewis most of all,' Wolff told Motorsport-Total.com.

'He won the World Championship until the last lap, and then everything is taken away from you from one second [to the next]. Of course you lose faith because you can't understand what has just happened.

'The silence is there, of course, because he simply lacks words as well.'

While rumours of Hamilton's retirement have circulated like wildfire, Wolff has revealed that he is in 'constant contact' with his star man, providing hope that the seven-time world champion will return next season for a crack at a record-breaking eighth championship.

'So Lewis was in the office with me and everyone else involved, and we've been in constant contact these last few days,' he added.

Hamilton received a knighthood from Prince Charles after the Abu Dhabi race, and Wolff said he told his man to savour in his remarkable career achievements.

'What I told him before that was that he should try to take these positive moments with him during these few hours, in which his life's work and his achievements are honoured. I think he did that. You saw that too how honourable that was to him. '