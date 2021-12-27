Town Buck Spotted With Christmas Lights In Antlers Freed!

PIEDMONT (CBS SF/BCN) — A great horned owl, found entangled in holiday lights in a Piedmont neighborhood, has been released back into the wild.
The Lindsay Wildlife Experience shared photos of the owl this week after it had been brought in for a veterinarian examination after being found with its feet entangled in the lights.
“With the exception of being muddy and wet from the rain, the owl was fortunately not injured and was returned to the wild the very next day,” Lindsay Wildlife officials said.
Animal experts advise people to make sure outdoor holiday lighting is secured and at least 6 feet off the ground, and that they shouldn’t string lights across open spaces in their yards or on trees and bushes where animals live.
It’s fun to dress up for the holidays, and even a home likes to sparkle. Cody Johnson dresses up not only his home, but his classroom, church and in-laws’ home – every place he can. So it might come as no surprise he’s a winner of the City of Stilwell Holiday Lights Display contest. The Johnson’s home, on corner of Johnson Avenue and 8th Street, tied for first place with James and Wendy Taylor, at 2024 Stonebrook.
Town of Steilacoom announcement. The annual Christmas Treecycling Drop-Off will be held on January 8th, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.at the Public Works (1030 Roe Street) utility yard. The annual event serves as a primary community recycling event and fund-raiser for Steilacoom Boy Scout Troop #71. A suggested minimum donation of $3.00 per tree will be collected in support of the Scouts.
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For bartender Lauren Collins and the rest of the High Dive team, New Year’s Eve is one of the most highly-anticipated nights of the year, and this year is no different “The weather’s not too bad yet, it’s not supposed to get super cold yet until tomorrow so I’m hoping that […]
The City of Waverly is now offering Christmas Tree removal. To take advantage of this service, citizens are asked to place their trees at the curb in front of their residence, not in an alley. The city asks that all tinsel, decorations and plastic tree bags be removed prior to disposal. Wreaths and garland will also be picked up at this time. The Christmas Tree removal will last until January 11th. To be placed on the pick-up list call Waverly Public Services.
Animals at Zoo Tiergarten in Berlin enjoyed a belated Christmas dinner on Wednesday, when they were treated to unsold Christmas trees.Fir trees were on the menu for the attraction’s reindeer and other animals, such as elephants and bison.Donations of unused or unsold Christmas trees from the people of Berlin are welcomed every year.The tradition is seen as a method of minimising waste while also helping zoos that have suffered financially during the pandemic.Philine Hachmeister, spokeswoman at Zoo Tiergarten, said: “Many animals are fascinated and excited by the smell (of the Christmas trees).“They have an unusual shape, (they are) prickly –...
“I don’t like randomness when it comes to my lights,” said Pamala Palma of 319 N. Brown Street in Titusville. “I like to keep it simple but pretty.”. Palma used all her decorative lighting knowledge this year, as her home was voted winner of the first Titusville SEG Tours Residential Holiday Decorating Contest. Palma has put the $100 gift card to good use, as she has already spent the money on more lights for next year.
It's that time of year. Christmas is over and your Christmas tree is starting to dry up. Instead of leaving it in your home to watch all of the needles fall off and become a fire hazard, take it to a huge bonfire this Friday to get rid of it and enjoy the festivities.
Daily Postcard: Local resident Priscilla Lepsch remains calm as this big buck saunters over to sniff her and her husband Don Lepsch Monday afternoon at Senior Center Park on Oppenheimer Drive near downtown Los Alamos. The buck eventually wandered over to graze with its harem of six dazzling does. ‘I...
You would expect people named Mr. Santa and Mikey Christmas to decorate for the holidays, but the whole block?. Mr. Santa, (whose neighbors know him by his real name of Kevin Murray) and Mikey Christmas (AKA Mike Guzman) both have great decorations at their homes on John Street in Cranford. But their houses aren’t the only show — the entire street is.
Diane Crilley from the Village of Gilchrist shared a photo of Sandy the cat the climbing through the Christmas tree. “I guess he was looking for his presents,” she said. Share a photo of your holiday pet. Send a picture to [email protected].
The United States Oldest Seashore Resort, Victorian Cape May, continues to rein in the awards. In a recent voting, Cape May made USA Today’s “10 Best” public holiday light displays. The Cape May Chamber of Commerce decided to start the “Light Up Cape May” event in 2015....
Christmas colors are lighting up the night around Lincoln County this year, and there’s still time to see some of the best displays before the Christmas season wraps up this weekend. The following is an overview of the different organized light events in cities throughout the county and where...
Here on the KLYQ home page, we wanted a little Christmas lighting. So, for the weekend, here are just a few of the many lawn displays throughout the town of Hamilton. Included are the three winning entries in the City of Hamilton Christmas Decorating Contest. A family tradition that is worth the time is a nighttime drive through your town, wherever you might be, and see the ways your neighbors have decorated their homes for the holidays.
(ABC 6 News) - If you're looking for some Christmas sightseeing, there's one local house in Rochester that's decked out for the holiday, and the owner wants you to stop by. Paul Paprocki has been making a spectacle out of his Christmas lights on Westwood Ct. NW in Rochester for 10 years.
Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes. Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater Boosting Local Economy. Man, 14-year-old Boy Killed in Apparent Murder Suicide. 13-Year-Old Dead After ATV Wreck. North Alabama Scientists & Engineers Await James...
OHIO VALLEY – With so many beautiful decorations and enjoyable holiday activities in the Ohio Valley, it is easy to miss a few. Christmas Eve warrants a look back at some of them, including appearances by Santa and Mrs. Clause, displays of Holiday blow molds, the first snowfall of the season, and light displays at parks around the area.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you want to make a space feel festive this holiday season, consider hanging a Christmas wreath. These holiday hoops can range from simple and traditional greenery to decked-out options complete with pine cones, bows and baubles. To add a little extra ambiance, many people opt for a holiday wreath with integrated lighting.
