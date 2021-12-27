Fight at Christmas party leads to deadly hit-and-run, Georgia police say

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is in jail after police say he walked into the Doral police station and confessed to killing his wife. Miami-Dade police arrested 46-year-old Luis Romero-Moran. He has been charged with first-degree murder. “I killed my wife and I’m here to turn myself in,” Romero-Moran said when he walked into the police station, according to the arrest report Police identified his wife as Zoranllilis Cadena Cambar, 41. On Tuesday morning he appeared in bond court, where he asked the judge for house arrest, so that he could “take care of his kids.” Bond was denied. Police say Romero-Moran followed his wife to the Doral home where she worked as a housekeeper in the 10000 block of Northwest 72nd Street and killed her. Another person arrived at the home at around 9 a.m. Monday morning and found the woman’s body. Miami-Dade police are investigating the case.

DORAL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO