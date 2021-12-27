ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Branigan Library's 2021 Mitten Tree Has Bountiful Harvest

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLq3s_0dWo0jRq00

For more than 10 years Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave., has coordinated an annual mitten tree.

Each year, the community comes together and donates mittens, gloves, blankets, scarves, socks, baby items, and many other needed personal items to help needy individuals in our city. This year, the Branigan Library mitten tree experienced a bountiful success!

At the close of business on Dec. 17, 2021, Branigan Library staff packed up the tree and counted 1,515 items, including mittens, blankets, scarves, masks, socks, and baby clothes. All items will be delivered to La Casa, Inc., Mesilla Valley Community of Hope, and the Las Cruces Gospel Rescue Mission.

“Library staff were surprised by the number of items, once they finished packing everything up,” said Margaret Neill, Library Administrator, “In 2019, the last year we had the mitten tree up, we collected and donated approximately 613 items. This year, we had more than double that!”

This annual library tradition, which was not able to happen in 2020 due to the pandemic, was a welcome and thoughtful acknowledgment of giving after so many months when the community was not able to physically come together.

“It’s a wonderful tradition,” Neill said, “And I’m glad we were able to bring it back this year and, with the generosity of the community, help so many in need.”

For information, call Thomas Branigan Memorial Library at 575/528-4000. The TTY number is 575/528-4008.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
City
Mesilla, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Society
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bountiful#Mittens#Charity#La Casa Inc#Library Administrator#Tty#575 528 4008
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

175
Followers
1K+
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

Comments / 0

Community Policy