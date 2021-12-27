WATCH LIVE: A pair of SWFL bald eagle eggs expected to hatch soon

Courtesy SWFLEagleCam.com

CNN — A pair of baby eagles in Southwest Florida are expected to hatch soon, and the heart-filled moment will be caught on camera for everyone to see.

The parents, Harriet and her mate M15, have spent more than a month taking turns guarding and incubating the eggs and hunting around their nest, located on the Dick Pritchett Real Estate family farm.

“Both parents have diligently taken turns incubating the eggs; maintaining the necessary temperatures embryos need for proper development,” Southwest Florida Eagle Cam said in a press release.

A small crack that signals the first sign of hatching was seen on one of the eggs in the bald eagle nest in North Fort Myers Sunday morning.

Generally, it takes between 12 to 72 hours for a chick to completely hatch. The baby uses its egg tooth to chip out of its sell without any help, according to Dick Pritchett Real Estate family farm.

With thousands of people around the world watching a 24-hour Livestream run by the SWFL Eagle Cam, Harriet and M15 have become internet sensations.

After announcing the start of the hatch, the SWFL Eagle Cam has seen an average of 2,500 viewers per minute, Virginia Pritchett McSpadden, who runs the project with her family, told CNN. 10,000 to 40,000 viewers a minute has been seen in the past as the actual hatch occurs, McSpadden said.

“Harriet and M15 will continue to nurture their eggs until they feel movement and the chick scratches the surface of the egg to break out. Once the hatchling has begun to breathe, it will make soft calls that the adults can hear.”

