Las Cruces, NM

Brown Bag Lecture Series at the Las Cruces Railroad Museum

 5 days ago
The Las Cruces Railroad Museum, 351 N. Mesilla St., presents, “Brown Bag Lecture: Las Cruces Founder Pablo Melendres,” presented by Carlos Melendres at noon Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

Carlos Melendres will share the story of his ancestor, Pablo Melendres, a Peace Officer and founder of the village of Doña Ana. Melendres will also speak about Pablo’s role to help establish Las Cruces and the controversy surrounding Pablo’s burial after death.

The Las Cruces Railroad Museum is accessible from RoadRUNNER Transit Routes 4 and 7, Stop 1. For information, call 575/528-4344, visit the Museums System website at: MUSEUMS | Las Cruces, NM (las-cruces.org), or follow the City’s museums on Facebook and Instagram @LCMuseums.

LAS CRUCES, NM
ABOUT

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

