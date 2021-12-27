Brown Bag Lecture Series at the Las Cruces Railroad Museum

The Las Cruces Railroad Museum, 351 N. Mesilla St., presents, “Brown Bag Lecture: Las Cruces Founder Pablo Melendres,” presented by Carlos Melendres at noon Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

Carlos Melendres will share the story of his ancestor, Pablo Melendres, a Peace Officer and founder of the village of Doña Ana. Melendres will also speak about Pablo’s role to help establish Las Cruces and the controversy surrounding Pablo’s burial after death.

The Las Cruces Railroad Museum is accessible from RoadRUNNER Transit Routes 4 and 7, Stop 1. For information, call 575/528-4344, visit the Museums System website at: MUSEUMS | Las Cruces, NM (las-cruces.org), or follow the City’s museums on Facebook and Instagram @LCMuseums.