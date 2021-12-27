ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recapping the Top Pop-Culture Moments of the Year

nwahomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s almost time to say goodbye to 2021, but...

www.nwahomepage.com

Wired

2021 Was Bound to Be a Year of Pop Culture Disappointments

Nearly two hours into Eternals’ mildly excessive 2-hour-37-minute runtime, it struck me: This movie is bad. Strange and unsettling, it was a realization not unlike the feeling of knowing you’re about to be dumped. The spell is broken; it can't be recast. For the previous 100-plus minutes, Chloé Zhao’s thoughtful exploration of an immortal race of superheroes had captured my full attention. It had fights, banter, moments of catharsis. Watching it felt like making new friends. But soon it became clear: That’s all it felt like. My joy came from experiencing the movie in a theater, surrounded by people—not the movie itself.
WBUR

Reflecting on our favorite arts and culture moments of 2021

After a year spent indoors, 2021 was one of cautious optimism that saw a return of the events we love and a reopening of the spaces we missed. With vaccines and the wearing of face masks, we were able to once again enjoy live music, theater, museums, community festivals, and more. Below, WBUR's arts and culture team reflects on moments from the year that provided reprieve, whether it was through a trip to the ICA or watching a movie at the cinema.
yr.media

Look Back At The Iconic Pop Moments That Shaped 2021

In the streaming age, the most popular songs aren’t always Hot 100 chart-toppers — music is so accessible now that fans can curate their tastes from major-label pop stars and indie darlings at once. Chart success, controversy, and social media virality are all factored in when we talk about impact. Plus, anything can be pop — by definition, it’s just popular music.
wpsu.org

Talking race, pop culture and YouTube with Khadija Mbowe

Y'all already know the baddest show about race (if we do say so ourselves). But even we have to admit, we're not the only cool people on the Internet talking about race and identity. Journalists, storytellers, creators and educators all over social media have been making waves in the past year, using TikTok, Instagram and YouTube to explore how race shows up in every aspect of our lives. So as the year comes to a close, we wanted to put a spotlight on Khadija Mbowe – one of the people who's been helping shape these conversations.
yoursun.com

Got holiday stress? Meet Santa's little pop-culture helpers

You’ve got four shopping, planning, baking and wrapping days until Christmas. Time to deck the halls with angst and flop sweat!. Whether you are in need of a holiday-related distraction, escape or emotional tune-up, there is a pop-culture helper waiting to assist you. Here is a look at some entertainment solutions to your holiday quandaries.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Gift ideas for the pop culture fans in your life

The clock is ticking for holiday shopping and if you are still looking for some cool ideas for the pop culture lovers on your list, we’ve got ideas!. Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-in-Chief at The Pop Insider joined host Tati Amare to showcase some of the hottest finds for the holidays.
f4wonline.com

DragonKing Dark: The AIDS crisis impact on pop culture

I continue my series on 100 of the darkest moments in pop culture history and this week's DarkongKing Dark is a little different in that respect as I take a look at the profound impact the AIDS epidemic had on pop culture in the 1980s into the 1990s. Numerous important...
NPR

Our 2022 Pop Culture Resolutions

It's the end of 2021, and the cusp of a new year — which means we're looking back, and we're looking ahead. It's time to see how we did sticking to our pop culture resolutions we made a year ago. And it's time to make some new ones for 2022.
Wired

The Year in Overflow Culture

For at least a century, nearly two, the chin-strokers of the world have been obsessed with the idea of “high” and “low” culture: poetry versus pop, ballet versus B movies, opera versus a reality TV show in which people are forced to marry other people that they’ve only just met. The dichotomies are endless, and while there’s been a (much needed) pushback against such snobbish delineations in recent years, there is also a case for a third category—one that doesn’t exist on the continuum between high and low: “overflow” culture.
Forward

22 absolutely on-the-mark pop culture predictions for 2022

2021 was a year of new beginnings — not just for our newly reopened society, but also for the coronavirus pandemic, which continues to mutate into increasingly scary-sounding novel Greek letter variants. And so, we end 2021 on a note of uncertainty. In a year like this, when Taylor...
NPR

Pop Culture Happy Hour

When "The Matrix" opened in 1999, it thrilled audiences with its strangely cerebral mix of stylized violence, existential crisis and tight black leather. The new movie "The Matrix Resurrections" continues the story in a new film. We find ourselves back in a simulation that the machines are using to keep humanity docile as they harvest our energy. Once again, a hero will rise who can lead an uprising to throw off the shackles of artificial intelligence and let us all live real, authentic lives. That hero is Neo, played by Keanu Reeves. One problem, if you remember how the original "Matrix" trilogy ended, he's dead. I'm Glen Weldon, and today we're talking about "The Matrix Resurrections" on POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR from NPR.
BGR.com

Thousands of fans are begging Netflix to un-cancel one of its biggest duds of 2021

Netflix released a ton of critically acclaimed and buzzy, unmissable content this year, from TV series like Maid and Arcane to original movies like The Harder They Fall and The Power of the Dog. Meanwhile, for my money, one highly anticipated Netflix TV series this year was far and away the title that simultaneously had the biggest fan base awaiting its release — and turned into one of the biggest surprise duds of 2021 for the streamer. So much so, that Netflix decided not to renew it for a second season less than a month after its release. We’re referring, of course, to Cowboy Bebop. Netflix’s live-action adaptation of the beloved Japanese anime about a group of bounty hunters set in the future.
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
BGR.com

Netflix just released the final episodes of one of its most successful shows ever

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Cyber Week deals still available on Sunday (last chance!) Ursula Corbero’s Money Heist character Tokyo had a great line in the insanely popular hit TV series on Netflix. Well, tons of great lines, actually. But to cite just one in particular: “A lot of people believe we only find one true love in our lives.” What they don’t realize, though? It’s that, whether you realize it or not, “you can have several lives.” That’s certainly been true, and remains so, for Money Heist — aka La Casa de Papel, which debuted its final batch of episodes on Netflix...
shortlist.com

Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone's been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
BGR.com

This emotional new Netflix movie has a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s virtually impossible to keep up with all of the new originals on Netflix. This week alone, Netflix is adding 19 original movies and shows to its library. Unfortunately, the nonstop deluge of new content makes it easy to miss some worthwhile additions. That seems to be what happened to Mixtape, which is a new movie on Netflix that came out on Friday, December 3rd.
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
Popculture

Netflix Is About to Lose a Big Showtime Series

Netflix is losing a few major titles after the new year begins, including Episodes. The acclaimed Showtime series featured Matt LeBlanc in his first leading role on TV since the ill-fated Friends spin-off Joey ended. Epsiodes is a showbusiness series, starring LeBlanc as a fictionalized version of himself. All five...
