ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan County, AR

Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting one day after Christmas

By Alexis Nalley
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nPG4K_0dWo0Jh400

LOGAN COUNTY, Ark. – The Logan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred just south of Paris on the evening of December 26.

According to deputies, when they arrived at the residence on Six Mile Road, they found a man’s body. Officers said the victim lived just down the road from the scene.

Shooting reported at Little Rock convenience store

Police stated that the Logan County Sheriff’s Office investigators and an Arkansas State Police special agent processed the scene.

The alleged shooter, a 51-year-old resident of the home where the victim’s body was found, was taken in for questioning, officers said.

The victim’s body will be transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Paris, AR
County
Logan County, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Christmas#Arkansas State Police#Weather#Nexstar Media Inc#Klrt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy