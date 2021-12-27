Dino Days at the Museum of Nature and Science

The Museum of Nature & Science, 411 N. Main St., presents, “Dino Days,” from 10 a.m. to noon January 6 and January 7. The programs are free.

Take a ride back in time through special activities designed to inspire budding paleontologists. Learn about the dinosaurs that roamed New Mexico. Discover what the fossils tell us about how these creatures lived.

It’s a prehistoric party that will be a roaring good time! This event is fun for all ages and meets several requirements for the Webelo “Digging in the Past” merit badge.

10 a.m. to noon Thursday, January 6: Practice your paleontology with a Dino ID game and learn to identify trace fossils and make your own fossil imprint to take home.

10 a.m. to noon Friday, January 7: Learn about carnivores and herbivores from the Triassic through the Cretaceous. Take what you learn and create an imaginary dinosaur of your own.

The Museum of Nature & Science is open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The museum is accessible via RoadRUNNER Transit Route 1, Stop 1.

For information, visit the Museum System website at: MUSEUMS | Las Cruces, NM (las-cruces.org) or call 575/522-3120.