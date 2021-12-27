ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Activist Hedge Fund Starboard Takes 6.5% Stake in GoDaddy, Worth $800 Million

By Isabella Simonetti
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStarboard Value LP, a New York-based activist investor, has taken a 6.5% stake in GoDaddy, worth around $800 million. Tempe, Arizona-based GoDaddy sells website domains and offers services including website design and brand consulting. The company, which received more...

Bank of America Corp. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) shed 0.22% to $44.53 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around grim trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.16 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
Danica Patrick
GoDaddy shares jump on news of Starboard’s $800M stake

Activist investor Starboard Value has purchased a 6.5% stake in web services firm GoDaddy worth about $800 million, according to a regulatory filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Shares of GoDaddy, which have dropped 8% so far this year, rose 9.1% in premarket trading. Starboard said that GoDaddy’s...
Godaddy, Hedge Fund, Starboard Value Lp
Jefferies analyst sees 'top value' in GoDaddy after Starboard discloses new stake

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) shares remained up by almost 8%, Monday, as Jefferies analyst Brent Thill called the company "a top value play" following a report that an activist investor has taken a significant stake in the website builder. Prior to the start of trading, the Wall Street Journal reported that Starboard...
GoDaddy sells $800m stake to private investor firm

American hedge fund Starboard Value acquired a 6.5% stake in GoDaddy, a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has shown. The deal had cost the fund approximately $800 million, according to the Wall Street Journal. According to the filing, the fund believed shares in the web hosting...
GoDaddy Stock Jumps After Investor Takes Stake

The shares of domain server GoDaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) are up 6.7% to trade at $81.08 at last check, after the Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Starboard Value LP has purchased a 6.5% stake in the company, which is roughly $800 million's worth. The firm plans to push the company to improve its performance.
GoDaddy Shares Gain On Reports Regarding Starboard Investment

Activist investor Starboard Value LP has a sizable stake in GoDaddy Inc (NYSE: GDDY) and plans to push the domain registrar to boost its performance, the Wall Street Journal reports. Starboard owns a ~6.5% stake in the company worth ~$800 million, the report added, citing people familiar with the matter.
Starboard Invests In GoDaddy: SMB Hosting Provider Under Pressure?

Activist investor Starboard Value has amassed a 6.5% stake in GoDaddy stock, and may plan to push the the cloud computing, hosting and domain registrar company to boost its business performance, The Wall Street Journal reported. GoDaddy’s market valuation is roughly $12.7 billion. The company has successfully extended beyond domain...
GoDaddy's stock jumps toward a near 5-month high after WSJ report of Starboard taking a sizable stake

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. GDDY, +0.82% shot up 8.1% toward a near five-month high in morning trading Monday, after The Wall Street Journal reported that hedge fund Starboard Value LP has acquired a 6.5% stake in the company. The domain name registration company's stock has run up 17.6% amid a six-day win streak, putting it on track for the highest close since Aug. 4. With a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a 6.5% stake would be valued at nearly $900 million. The WSJ report, which cited people familiar with the matter, said that Starboard's exact plans couldn't be learned, but that the activist investors typically urges companies to boost performance and seeks board representation. GoDaddy's stock has lost 3.3% over the past 12 months, while the S&P 500 has rallied 28.7%.
Mercury Systems stock pops after activist investor discloses stake

Mercury Systems Inc. MRCY, +10.27% shares jumped in Thursday trading after activist investor Jana Partners disclosed a fresh 6.6% stake in the component supplier to the aerospace and defense industry. Mercury stock was up 10% with about an hour to go in Thursday's trading session. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Jana disclosed the purchase of roughly 3.7 million shares for approximately $181.1 million, with options to purchase another 173,300 shares. The activist investor said in the filing that it "intends to have discussions with the issuer's board of directors ... and management regarding maximizing value for shareholders including evaluating strategic alternatives including a sale of the Issuer, operations, capital allocation, corporate governance, board composition, and compensation practices." Even with Thursday's gains, Mercury shares have declined 36.7% so far this year, as the S&P 500 index.
