ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea star Reece James lined up by Real Madrid for £50m-plus transfer bid… and could offer Eden Hazard in deal

By Etienne Fermie
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

REAL MADRID want to sign Chelsea star Reece James, according to reports.

And the Spanish giants would be willing to include Eden Hazard in a deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45POyD_0dWo06Is00
Reece James is wanted by Real Madrid Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8POQ_0dWo06Is00
Eden Hazard has struggled to make an impact in Spain Credit: Rex

Madrid currently only have one recognised right-back in their squad, in the shape of Dani Carvajal.

According to El Nacional, the position is one of boss Carlo Ancelotti's 'biggest concerns'.

And Madrid 'dream' of signing James to fill the gap.

But they know he will be difficult to sign.

Ancelotti's side are willing to spend more than £50million on the England star.

While Hazard could also be used as a sweetener.

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

The Belgian departed Stamford Bridge for Madrid back in 2019 in what was considered his dream transfer at the time.

But things haven't worked out at Santiago Bernabeu in an injury-plagued spell.

Roman Abramovich has reportedly already tried to lure Hazard back to West London.

And Madrid would be happy to accommodate such a return in order to get the winger off the wage bill - especially if it helps them land James.

They do accept, however, that signing the 22-year-old is a long shot because he 'has it all' at Chelsea.

But they are willing to give it a try.

James has thrived this season, netting five goals and laying on six assists in 22 appearances as a right wing-back.

It's been a different story for Blues legend Hazard, 30, meanwhile - with the attacker having failed to score at all in 14 outings, registering just one assist in that time.

for the very latest rumours, gossip and done deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n9sCm_0dWo06Is00
James, 22, 'has it all' at Chelsea Credit: Getty

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Angry Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea are 'stupid' to think they are in the title race with their injuries and Covid woes... with Reece James on crutches after their draw with Brighton and Liverpool up next

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was left furious following Wednesday night's draw with Brighton, as his side suffered yet more injuries while throwing away three points by conceding with the last kick of the game. The German boss, in an explosive outburst, appears to be close to throwing in the towel...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carlo Ancelotti
Person
Eden Hazard
Person
Dani Carvajal
Person
Roman Abramovich
goal.com

'The world's his oyster' - The making of Chelsea's Champions League-winning star Reece James

From winning the European Cup to starring for England at the Euros, it has been a meteoric rise for the 22-year-old right-back. England have a wealth of options at right-back. Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier enjoyed the most game time as Gareth Southgate’s side reached the final of the European Championship, but the next generation is even more promising.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Reece James ‘has suffered a hamstring tear’ as injury woes pile up for Chelsea

The misery grows for Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea as they now look set to face Liverpool and many games beyond, with only one natural wing back in the squad. Reece James has joined Ben Chilwell on the long-term injury list at the club after it appears he has torn his hamstring in the Brighton game this week and will face a spell on the sidelines.
SOCCER
12up

Chelsea dealt Reece James injury blow

Things just haven't gone well for Chelsea over the past month. The Blues are currently eight points behind Man City at the top of the EPL table, and they're in the middle of a rough patch dropping points at home. To make things worse for manager Thomas Tuchel, the team...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#Spanish#El Nacional#Belgian
Tribal Football

Barcelona signing Ferran Torres posts open letter to Man City and fans

Barcelona signing Ferran Torres has posted a message to Manchester City and their fans after this week's departure. The Spain international signed for the Blaugrana in exchange for a reported 55 million euros plus 10m euros more in add-ons, just a year and a half after joining City from Valencia.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo assaulted during a burglary at his home

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo has been assaulted during a burglary at his home.The Portugal international was with his family when the burglary took place.A Manchester City statement read: “We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted.We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted. (1/2)— Manchester City (@ManCity) December 30, 2021“Joao and his family are being supported by the club and he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
SPORTbible

'The Coverage Is Completely Tinged With Racism' - Ian Wright Slams The 'Disrespect' Shown To The Africa Cup Of Nations

Ian Wright has slammed the “disrespect” shown towards the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and says coverage of the tournament is “tinged with racism”. Cameroon is scheduled to host AFCON from January 9 to February 6 but the decision to stage the tournament during the domestic European season, and amid rising cases of Omicron Covid‑19 variant, has attracted some criticism.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Arsenal tipped to make shock Erling Haaland transfer but Borussia Dortmund star ‘doesn’t like Premier League much’

CARLTON PALMER has tipped Arsenal to make a shock move for Borussia Dortmund ace Erling Haaland. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's future at the north London club is in doubt after his latest 'disciplinary' breach. Strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Hale End academy product Eddie Nketiah are also out of contract next summer, leaving...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Bukayo Saka to Liverpool, Chelsea target defensive trio, Bruno Guimaraes latest

Transfer news is swirling with the January transfer window set to open and Premier League clubs eyeing up opportunities to boost their seasons. And with Covid causing additional pressure on squads, extra depth could prove crucial in the second half of the season. Last year there were several important signings, as Arsenal loaned Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid before making it permanent last summer. Liverpool had a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk and others out long-term at the time, forcing the Reds to dip into the market to acquire numbers. Ben Davies arrived from Preston and Ozan Kabak joined...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scott McTominay inspires Manchester United to comfortable win over Burnley

Scott McTominay starred as Manchester United ended 2021 with a much-needed win against a depleted Burnley Having gone top of the Premier League with victory at Turf Moor in January, talk of a title challenge had turned to the need to kickstart their Champions League qualification push by the end of a topsy-turvy year.There remains plenty of work for Ralf Rangnick to do, but Thursday’s 3-1 win against an under-strength Burnley continued the unbeaten start to his interim stint and sent the side up to sixth heading into the new year.United would have ended the calendar year outside the top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Injuries pile up for Chelsea ahead of crunch clash with title rivals Liverpool

Chelsea are facing an injury crisis in defence ahead of Sunday’s match with Premier League title rivals Liverpool at Stamford Bridge The Blues were already without several key figures for Wednesday’s visit of Brighton – with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz again not part of the squad – and sustained further injuries during the match.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the defenders who could miss the clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.Ben ChilwellAn injury update on @BenChilwell. ⤵️— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 28, 2021The England international suffered a knee injury in last month’s win over Juventus...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
288K+
Followers
3K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy