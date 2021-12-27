Chelsea star Reece James lined up by Real Madrid for £50m-plus transfer bid… and could offer Eden Hazard in deal

REAL MADRID want to sign Chelsea star Reece James, according to reports.

And the Spanish giants would be willing to include Eden Hazard in a deal.

Reece James is wanted by Real Madrid Credit: Reuters

Eden Hazard has struggled to make an impact in Spain Credit: Rex

Madrid currently only have one recognised right-back in their squad, in the shape of Dani Carvajal.

According to El Nacional, the position is one of boss Carlo Ancelotti's 'biggest concerns'.

And Madrid 'dream' of signing James to fill the gap.

But they know he will be difficult to sign.

Ancelotti's side are willing to spend more than £50million on the England star.

While Hazard could also be used as a sweetener.

The Belgian departed Stamford Bridge for Madrid back in 2019 in what was considered his dream transfer at the time.

But things haven't worked out at Santiago Bernabeu in an injury-plagued spell.

Roman Abramovich has reportedly already tried to lure Hazard back to West London.

And Madrid would be happy to accommodate such a return in order to get the winger off the wage bill - especially if it helps them land James.

They do accept, however, that signing the 22-year-old is a long shot because he 'has it all' at Chelsea.

But they are willing to give it a try.

James has thrived this season, netting five goals and laying on six assists in 22 appearances as a right wing-back.

It's been a different story for Blues legend Hazard, 30, meanwhile - with the attacker having failed to score at all in 14 outings, registering just one assist in that time.

