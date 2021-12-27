ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diana Ross spends holidays with her kids, grandchildren

By Annie Martin
 3 days ago
Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Diana Ross is spending the holidays with her family.

The 77-year-old singer shared a photo Monday on Twitter of her family wearing matching pajamas as they pose in front of a Christmas tree.

The picture features Ross' children Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross, Chudney Ross and Ross Naess and several of her grandkids. Ross also has another daughter, Rhonda Ross Kendrick.

"So so many blessings, sending Love to our Global family, do you best to stay safe I love you wonderful Christmas time," Ross captioned the post.

Tracee Ellis Ross also shared photos from the celebration.

"MERRY MERRY," the actress wrote.

Singer Ashlee Simpson, who married Evan Ross in 2014, posted family photos on her own account. Simpson and Evan Ross have two children, daughter Jagger and son Ziggy, along with Simpson's son Bronx from her previous marriage.

"CHRISTMAS," Simpson captioned the post.

In March 2019, Ross celebrated her 75th birthday at a star-studded celebration with her family and friends. Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross, Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder, Gayle King, Khloe Kardashian and other stars attended the event.

Tracee Ellis Ross said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in July 2020 that it has been easy to keep in touch with Ross during the COVID-19 pandemic due to her mom being tech-saavy.

"My mom will pop up on a Zoom and I'm like, 'Why do you look so gorgeous?' She's like, 'What? I'm just in my sweats.' She's, like, gorgeous," Tracee Ellis Ross said.

