Former Pacific University professor Richard Paxton dies of cancer

Paxton filed a high-profile lawsuit against the school earlier this year. That suit will continue.

Richard Paxton, the former Pacific University professor suing the school for failing to award him due process after he was suspended for alleged complaints regarding gender and ethnicity, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, from complications of pancreatic cancer.

Paxton, who was previously a tenured professor of education at the private university in Forest Grove, was placed on leave last October amid a Title IX investigation. He was formally dismissed in August.

In the interim, Paxton filed a lawsuit against the university for over $1.3 million in May. The U.S. Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights also opened an investigation this past July into Pacific's handling of Paxton's case regarding potential Title IX violations.

The university says it received multiple complaints about Paxton from students, including that he made allegedly transphobic comments on more than one occasion. Paxton argued his comments were taken out of context.

Paxton's attorney, Robin DesCamp, says the school used the threat of an investigation to try to force him out without actually vetting the complaints.

Reacting to his death last week, DesCamp described Paxton as "a good man railroaded by the corrupt, inept and hypocritical administration at Pacific University."

She added, "As my investigation of this matter continues, the similarities between Dr. Paxton's case and many others at Pacific University are disturbing and indicate a clear pattern of illegal conduct."

Two other lawsuits were brought against Pacific this summer — one by another former tenured professor, David Scholnick, who alleges that similarly to Paxton, university officials used the threat of a Title IX investigation to try to force him to resign, and another by former employee Fallon Hughes, who says supervisors retaliated against her for calling out perceived sexism in her department.

The Paxton case has drawn attention from national publications like Newsweek and Inside Higher Education.

According to Inside Higher Education, which first published an article about Paxton in late February, federal guidance for colleges and universities investigating sexual misconduct emphasizes due process for both the accuser and accused. Among other requirements, institutions are legally obligated to presume the accused is innocent prior to starting any investigation.

DesCamp says that hasn't been the case for her client, a complaint echoed by American Association of University Professors director Gregory F. Scholtz.

Scholtz told the News-Times earlier this year that the AAUP's biggest concern with the Paxton case is that he was involuntarily removed from the classroom for "apparently inadequate reasons and without any semblance of academic due process."

Under AAUP standards, that action should only be taken in extreme cases, such as when there is a threat of immediate harm, or after a faculty hearing in which the administration demonstrates adequate cause for the suspension.

Despite Paxton's death last week, DesCamp says his lawsuit against Pacific University will continue.

"Mrs. Paxton and I will continue this fight until Dr. Paxton's good name is fully restored from those who tried to steal it from him," DesCamp said, referring to Richard Paxton's widow, Kelly.

Of Pacific, DesCamp added, "They will be held accountable. We look forward to the Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights, and a jury, helping us to right the wrongs Dr. Paxton suffered. I encourage anyone who has any information to come forward now."

