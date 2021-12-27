ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Driver who crashed during Lincoln pursuit dies at hospital

 3 days ago
The driver who crashed while attempting to flee a traffic stop in Lincoln early Saturday morning has died. The incident occurred at approximately 12:50 a.m. Saturday when a trooper attempted to stop a Mercedes sedan for driving with no...

