The mother of the victim in a murder-suicide from earlier this month is now trying to put her unknowable grief into words. Rejina Garcia Terriquez was just 24 years old and about to graduate from university when she was gunned down by her husband in Bakersfield, California, authorities say. Arsenio Ismael Rubio, 29, shot his wife inside her home on Dec. 5 before retreating to his car where he then killed himself.

BAKERSFIELD, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO