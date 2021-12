Own a fraction of the actual art. BAIT has just announced its first steps into the metaverse with the blending of physical art and NFT ownership. The first artist in this initiative is Wes Lang where his works will be shown at an in-person gallery event at BAIT Melrose alongside an NFT collection with Project MIDAS. This NFT falls under Project MIDAS’ F.A.T. asset class — Fractionalized Asset Title — where collectors can purchase a portion of the physical art while receiving utility such as airdrops and exclusive merchandise and events. These factional digital assets allow for owners to receive their portion of shares with the sale of the art.

VISUAL ART ・ 3 DAYS AGO