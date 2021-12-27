Joel Embiid's double-double inspires Philadelphia 76ers to victory over Washington Wizards as Nikola Jokic's 26 points and 22 rebounds steers Denver Nuggets past LA Clippers

Joel Embiid had 36 points and 13 rebounds and a spat with Montrezl Harrell, Tobias Harris added 23 points and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Washington Wizards 117-96 on Sunday night.

Philadelphia improved to 17-16 after dropping four of its last five.

Spencer Dinwiddie led Washington with 17 points. The Wizards also are 17-16.

With 3:04 left in the third, Harrell fouled Embiid, and the two exchanged words. Both were assessed technical fouls, and Embiid made the two free throws.

Thirty seconds later, Harrell pushed Embiid, yelled at him, and was given his second technical and ejected. Harrell, who didn't immediately leave the court was finally escorted the floor, and left shaking his head while Embiid waved him goodbye.

Joel Embiid had 36 points and 13 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers beat Washington Wizards

Cleveland Cavaliers 144-99 Toronto Raptors

Kevin Love and Darius Garland scored 22 points apiece and Cleveland tied its franchise record with 46 points in the third quarter to rout COVID-19 depleted Toronto.

Lauri Markkanen added 20 points and Garland had eight assists for Cleveland, which led by 47 points twice late in the fourth. The Cavaliers won their fifth in a row at home and made 22 3-pointers in a team-record 52 attempts.

Yuta Watanabe had career highs of 26 points and 13 rebounds for Toronto.

HEAT 93, MAGIC 83

MIAMI (AP) - Jimmy Butler returned from a bruised tailbone to score 17 points and grab 11 rebounds, Caleb Martin added 17 points and Miami beat Orlando.

Butler had missed 12 of Miami's last 13 games because of the injury. Martin had missed Miami's last seven games because of a stint in the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Gary Harris scored 20 points for Orlando.

BULLS 113, PACERS 105

CHICAGO (AP) - Zach LaVine scored 32 points in his return from the NBA's health and safety protocols, DeMar DeRozan added 24 and Chicago beat Indiana.

Nikola Vucevic had 16 points and 15 rebounds, The Bulls improved to 20-10) with their third straight victory. Assistant coach Chris Fleming directed the team with head coach Billy Donovan entering protocols Friday.

Caris LeVert scored 27 points for Indiana.

NUGGETS 103, CLIPPERS 100

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 22 rebounds, rallying Denver past Los Angeles after the Nuggets blew a 17-point lead.

The Clippers were playing without Paul George. He's sidelined for up to a month with an ulnar collateral ligament tear in his right elbow.

Brandon Boston Jr.'s potential tying 3-pointer was off the mark at the buzzer. Boston and Eric Bledsoe led Los Angeles with 18 points apiece.

GRIZZLIES 127, KINGS 102

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Desmond Bane scored 28 points and Memphis beat Sacramento for the second time in 10 days.

Ja Morant had 18 points, nine assists and seven rebounds to help the Grizzlies end a three-game losing streak. Jaren Jackson scored 21 points.

Tyrese Haliburton had 18 points and seven assists for Sacramento.

SPURS 144, PISTONS 109

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Keldon Johnson scored 27 points and San Antonio had itsr highest-scoring game of the season to beat short-handed Detroit, extending the NBA-worst Pistons' road skid to 10.

San Antonio has won three straight and four of five to move into 10th in the Western Conference.

Hamidou Diallo scored 28 points for Detroit.

THUNDER 117, PELICANS 112

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points, rookie Aaron Wiggins added a career-high 24 and Oklahoma City beat New Orleans.

Josh Hart had 29 points and 10 rebounds for New Orleans. The Pelicans had won four in a row.