Man who hired babysitters to change his diaper arrested on human trafficking charges

Jefferson Parish, La. (KLFY) – A 31-year-old Louisiana man has been arrested on human trafficking charges after police say he posed as a young man with special needs, and then hired babysitters to change his diaper and treat him like a child.

Rutledge Deas IV of Metairie was arrested Thursday following an investigation into some text messages he allegedly sent to scam victims.

In the message, according to State Police, Deas indicated that he was engaged in ‘alternative therapy’ and offered to pay the victim to change his diapers.

As part of their investigation, police said, detectives learned Deas attempted to recruit the victim to solicit other babysitters to care for him.

Following a warrant, police said, Deas was located at his home in Metairie and placed under arrest.

He was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on one charge of human trafficking and attempted human trafficking. Police also charged him with four counts of probation violation.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing with the possibility of additional victims.

They are asking that anyone suspected of being a victim of Deas to contact detectives at 504-310-7000.

