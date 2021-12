WILTON MANORS, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward County Sheriff's Office has located the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run. The search for the driver continues. The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2009 Honda Accord Sedan was driving southbound on Northwest Ninth Avenue when it failed to allow a bus to merge and passed it instead. The Honda then veered right and drove off the roadway and onto the sidewalk and driveway at 2417 N.W. 9th Avenue, striking multiple children.

BROWARD COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO