Waking up extra early to see what Santa brought is a tradition around the world — even for royal children. A source told Us Weekly on Monday that Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, woke up at 5 a.m. to look under the tree. What they found was a slight break from their parents’ traditional rules. The source says the Duke and Duchess let this one thing “slide” at Christmastime. “While Kate and William avoid overly spoiling the children, they let the rule slide at Christmas,” the insider said. This is...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO