ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Juice Wrld’s Mother Gives Candid Interview on Live Free 999 Foundation in Her Son’s Honor, His Struggles and Those Pesky Song Leaks

By Georgette Cline
XXL Mag
XXL Mag
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Juice Wrld’s legacy has continued to thrive since his passing thanks to an extensive catalog of music and a foundation created in his honor by his mother, Carmela Wallace. In helping others with their own mental health, Ms. Wallace is keeping her son’s spirit alive. Words: Georgette...

www.xxlmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
B106

The Kid Laroi Describes Final Moments Before Juice Wrld’s Death With Footage From Plane – Watch

The Kid Laroi opens up about the final moments of Juice Wrld’s death when the two were traveling with several others on a plane from Los Angeles to Chicago. In the Tommy Oliver-directed documentary Juice Wrld: Into the Abyss, which premiered on HBO last Thursday (Dec. 16), The Kid Laroi reflected on the final moments of witnessing Juice Wrld’s death on Dec. 8, 2019. The late Chicago rapper died after suffering a seizure at Midway Airport in Chicago. He was 21.
CELEBRITIES
NME

“He laid out his life for people to connect”: why Juice WRLD’s legacy lives on

Two years on from the harrowing day on which Chicago’s emo-rap hero Juice WRLD sadly died from an overdose, the music world still feels the tremors of his absence. Jarad Higgins, who was just 21 years old when he passed, turned his legions of fans onto his ’00s emo influences while also dubbing himself the “codeine Cobain”. Touring to sold-out crowds and topping the charts with his second album ‘Death Race For Love’, Juice WRLD was taken from the planet as he was on the cusp of greatness. But that hasn’t stopped him from being one of today’s biggest stars.
HIP HOP
Laredo Morning Times

The Kid Laroi Talks About Juice WRLD’s Final Moments

In the wake of the second anniversary of rapper Juice WRLD’s death, there’s been a second posthumous album released, “Fighting Demons,” and a two-hour documentary on HBO Max titled “Into the Abyss.”. While it’s filled with positive moments, it also features Australian rapper the Kid...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Mama
Person
Juice Wrld
Person
Lil Bibby
thebrag.com

Juice WRLD’s mum shares how she’s dealt with his death

In the years leading up to late 2019, Juice WRLD experienced a meteoric rise to fame, largely beginning with the popularity of his song ‘Lucid Dreams’, which became one of the biggest streaming hits of 2018. Sadly, the rappers success for short lived as he was tragically pronounced...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Everything We Know About Juice WRLD’s Death

On December 8, six days after his 21st birthday, rapper and singer Juice WRLD suffered an unknown medical emergency shortly after landing at Chicago’s Midway International Airport, and was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital. Born Jarad Anthony Higgins, the Chicago rapper was known for his hit “Lucid Dreams,” which peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became one of the biggest streaming hits of 2018. He collaborated with Travis Scott on Astroworld, contributed to the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse soundtrack, and collaborated with BTS’s RM and Suga. Juice WRLD wasn’t just rising, he was skyrocketing. His untimely death has shaken music fans everywhere, but the details that have been revealed since are even more baffling. After federal agents revealed they were searching his plane for contraband, sources are suggesting Juice WRLD took “several” Percocet pills to hide them from authorities, leading to his emergency. Here’s what we actually know about Juice WRLD’s sudden death.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Depression#Good Music#Popular Songs#Live Free 999 Foundation#Xxl Magazine#Grade A Productions#Interscope Records
themanual.com

Juice WRLD Day Turns Into a Juicy Month For the Late Rapper’s Fans

The second anniversary of emo-rapper Juice WRLD’s premature death on Dec. 9, 2019, has been declared Juice WRLD Day by the late rapper’s estate. This declaration was noted with an event characteristic of the artist: A stadium-sized show at Chicago’s United Center, the city that Juice WRLD called home.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

‘Loudest Mouth’: Widow of Crash Victim Lashes Out at Kim Kardashian

The widow of a man killed by a truck driver that was later sentenced to over 100 years in prison expressed frustration over Kim Kardashian weighing in on the case to her millions of followers. On Tuesday, Kardashian tweeted about taking a “deep dive” into the sentencing of Rogel Aguilera-Mederos, a Cuban immigrant convicted of 42 counts, including vehicular homicide, following the 2019 crash on a Colorado highway. Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison. Kardashian called on Colorado Governor Jared Polis to commute Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Rick Ross Allegedly Paid $3 Million To Gangster Disciples

Rick Ross gave Larry Hoover one of his most notorious shout-outs on wax to date. However, Rozay allegedly had to fork over a large sum for invoking the Gangster Disciples founder’s name on his 2010 single. “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast).” According to court documents, Gangster Disciples member Markell White alleges that Rozay coughed up $3 million to the Gangster Disciples following alleged threats from the gang. Crowned TV Courts says White spoke on the payment while testifying against fellow members of the Gangster Disciples. “From my understanding, [Rick Ross] ended up paying like $3 million,” White said in court. “The initial payment...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Try Not to Cry as Michael B. Jordan Gushes About Lori Harvey: "I Finally Found What Love Was"

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have done quite a good job at keeping details around their relationship under wraps (aside from a few occasional Instagram flicks). The power couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in November, and after reaching such a huge milestone, Michael is now opening up about how he's gotten so comfortable with their relationship being in the public eye — and how it has prepared him for his upcoming romance film, A Journal For Jordan.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
E! News

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Is Engaged

Watch: Eminem's Daughter Proves She's His No. 1 Stan. Will the newly engaged Alaina Scott please stand up?. On Monday, Dec. 13, the 28-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem announced that she and her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller are engaged. "This moment, this life," she captioned a few Instagram photos of...
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Meghan King's Husband Cuffe Biden Owens 'Couldn't Cope' With Her Constantly Filming Their Life, Social Media Obsession Was Reason For Split

Their marriage only lasted two months, but Meghan King's husband Cuffe Biden Owens "couldn't cope" with her social media obsession. According to Daily Mail, Joe Biden's nephew didn't like his wife's "lifestyle of constantly documenting everything." Cuffe is a private man, who works in Los Angeles as an attorney. Meghan is known for her time as a Real Housewives of Orange County cast member.
RELATIONSHIPS
HipHopDX.com

Fabolous Finally Goes Public With Diddy Party Confession

Most people want to go to a celebrity afterparty to rub shoulders and mingle with whichever stars are in the house. Fabolous has been to several events in his day, but it appears he feels some of those parties weren’t all they were cracked up to be. The Brooklyn rapper...
CELEBRITIES
Power 93.7 WBLK

Tory Lanez Allegedly Apologized for Shooting Megan Thee Stallion on Recorded Jail Call to Her Friend – Report

UPDATE (Dec. 15):. Tory Lanez spoke out against the reports in connection to his preliminary hearing via Twitter on Tuesday (Dec. 14), writing, "NAH … i need someone to REPORT what was REALLY said in court today, 45 minutes of my lawyer stating contradictory evidence that proves my innocence should never come back as one false story forced to the media."
CELEBRITIES
XXL Mag

XXL Mag

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.

 https://www.xxlmag.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy