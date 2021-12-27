New AI solution makes radiology reports easier for patients to understand

The pandemic has shaped the future of remote healthcare as the importance of providing access to essential healthcare services grew dramatically as the world scrambled to move to digital. While traditional telehealth services in the form of virtual consultations are convenient for addressing pressing issues and checkups, there is also a significant market that needs ongoing care. Cadence is a healthtech platform that integrates in-person care with virtual care and remote patient monitoring. Patients with chronic conditions like Heart Failure, Hypertension, Type 2 Diabetes, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease use the platform to receive care, in the comfort of their homes, from practitioners who are able to remotely monitor symptoms and vitals leading to improved outcomes and adherence long-term. With COVID taxing the resources and staff of healthcare providers, Cadence is able to empower practitioners to serve a larger gamut of patients without compromising care quality, improving accessibility for patients. The company, which launched earlier this year, is building partnerships with the nation’s largest healthcare systems and plans to have 155 clinicians on staff by next summer.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO