ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Engineering

New AI solution makes radiology reports easier for patients to understand

By Lisa Chamoff
DOT med
 5 days ago

A U.S.-based startup has launched a solution that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to help clinicians translate radiology reports into language that's easier for patients to understand. The product, called Ezra Reporter, is designed to ease the burden on medical professionals by reducing the time it takes them to review...

www.dotmed.com

Comments / 0

Related
techxplore.com

AI points the way to better doctor-patient communication

A computer analysis of hundreds of thousands of secure email messages between doctors and patients found that most doctors use language that is too complex for their patients to understand. The study also uncovered strategies some doctors use to overcome communication barriers. Experts on health literacy, as well as leading...
SCIENCE
healthitanalytics.com

Healthcare Leaders Seek Improvements to Patient Outcomes with AI

Healthcare Executives Eye AI to Improve Outcomes, Costs, Equity. Healthcare executives are increasingly looking at artificial intelligence to improve patient outcomes, support cost savings, and promote health equality. According to the fourth annual Optum Survey on Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Health Care, surveying 500 senior healthcare executives from leading hospitals,...
HEALTH
TrendHunter.com

Simplified Radiology Report Translators

New York-based health tech startup Ezra has announced the launch of the Ezra Reporter, an AI-powered platform that can automatically translate complex radiology reports into simplified language, making results more accessible for patients and the reporting process more efficient for doctors. The new solution comes on the heels of a...
HEALTH
AlleyWatch

Cadence Solutions Raises $100M for its Remote Patient Monitoring and Integrated Care Solution for Patients with Chronic Conditions

The pandemic has shaped the future of remote healthcare as the importance of providing access to essential healthcare services grew dramatically as the world scrambled to move to digital. While traditional telehealth services in the form of virtual consultations are convenient for addressing pressing issues and checkups, there is also a significant market that needs ongoing care. Cadence is a healthtech platform that integrates in-person care with virtual care and remote patient monitoring. Patients with chronic conditions like Heart Failure, Hypertension, Type 2 Diabetes, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease use the platform to receive care, in the comfort of their homes, from practitioners who are able to remotely monitor symptoms and vitals leading to improved outcomes and adherence long-term. With COVID taxing the resources and staff of healthcare providers, Cadence is able to empower practitioners to serve a larger gamut of patients without compromising care quality, improving accessibility for patients. The company, which launched earlier this year, is building partnerships with the nation’s largest healthcare systems and plans to have 155 clinicians on staff by next summer.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radiology#Medical Equipment#Quest Imaging Solutions#Cancer#Hcb News
Healthcare IT News

Combating patient loneliness through conversational AI

With disinformation and confusion about COVID-19 on the rise, effective patient engagement is taking on an even greater role. Studies have shown that engaged patients show improved health outcomes and that effective tools can enhance service delivery. But it's not always simply a question of communicating more. Communicating with impact...
HEALTH
bioworld.com

Top Med-tech Trends of 2021: As AI-enhanced radiology solutions proliferate, scaling them becomes the challenge

Announcements of new radiology solutions enhanced by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning appeared almost daily in 2021, all promising more accurate diagnoses in less time and increased productivity and confidence for radiologists. Hospitals and health care systems have increasingly recognized the advantages of these systems, with Sage Growth Partners reporting that 90% of hospitals have an AI strategy in place, up from 53% in 2019, but the deployment lags, with only 34% of hospitals having installed an AI solution.
HEALTH
DOT med

In 2022, healthcare organizations must focus on these seven cybersecurity trends

Since the COVID-19 pandemic's onset, the healthcare industry has been inundated with cyberattacks that have increased in number and severity and not only threaten medical providers' digital infrastructures, but are also jeopardizing patient health and safety. Ransomware attacks have crippled back-office operations and exposed patient data, as more sinister ‘killware’ has compromised vital healthcare equipment, and in turn, caused patients delays, poorer outcomes and higher mortality rates. In short, the past two years have bred a wave of new digital threats for healthcare providers to address beyond the physical threats and stresses of the pandemic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Longevity
securityboulevard.com

Best CIEM Solutions: Understanding Capabilities

Organizations are adopting the cloud in growing numbers, but with this growth comes unanticipated security challenges with user identity management and the explosion of “non-people” identities such as applications, serverless functions, and virtual machines. Unfortunately, traditional security tools are ill-equipped to handle this explosion of resource management and, as a result, we see excessive access and exasperated security risks. This issue begs for a new best practice (hint: its CIEM solutions.)
SOFTWARE
targetedonc.com

Understanding Financial Toxicity Among Patients With RCC

Cristiane D. Bergerot, PhD, discusses how financial toxicity associated with renal cell carcinoma is impacting oncologists and their patients. Cristiane D. Bergerot, PhD, of the CETTRO Cancer Research Hospital, discusses how financial toxicity associated with renal cell carcinoma is impacting oncologists and their patients. Transcription:. 0:08 | Patients with renal...
CANCER
aithority.com

AI Data Management Solution Vectice Appoints New Executives As Growth Accelerates

Remy Thellier and Cyril Mathé to lead growth and engineering at Vectice to support positive data science impact for enterprises. Vectice, the data science knowledge capturing and sharing solution, announced that the company has hired Remy Thellier as Head of Growth and is promoting Cyril Mathé to Head of Engineering.
SOFTWARE
DOT med

Looking back at the biggest AI news of 2021

As the healthcare industry continues to grow more familiar with what artificial intelligence is, as we as what it isn’t, new research is providing an increasingly clear-eyed look at how these advanced processing systems could fundamentally change medicine. Here, presented in chronological order, are the top ten biggest AI stories of the year from our Daily News online.
TECHNOLOGY
Center for Science in Public Interest

It should be easier to report problems with food to FDA

What do you think of when you hear “MedWatch”? A special wristwatch that tells you when to take your meds? A TV drama with doctors patrolling beaches? A government program that collects information on safety issues concerning foods? Probably not the last one—but that’s actually, in part, what MedWatch is.
HEALTH
mitechnews.com

Report: 60 Percent Of Organizations By 2024 Will Use AI For Financial Management Solutions

STAMFORD, Conn. – Through 2024, Gartner predicts that 60 percent of organizations will seek artificial intelligence (AI) use cases in financial management solutions. With the explosion of AI and automation in the financial services industry, specifically in spend and expense management, this stat will likely be out of date much earlier. Investors are betting huge amounts of money on returns from investments in companies like Brex, Divvy, Expensify, and more.
SOFTWARE
MedicalXpress

Study finds most COVID-19-related EUAs not supported by high-quality evidence

During the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, emergency use authorizations (EUAs) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of COVID-19-related medical products were for diagnostic products and were supported by comparisons to previously authorized assays, according to a research letter published online Dec. 20 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Noting...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy