Mission of Hope empowers previously incarcerated women

Women's homelessness occurs at a far greater scale than is recognized and systemic failures leave many in a "state of survival," new study reveals. The report, from the University of York and London-based homeless project, Fulfilling Lives in Islington & Camden, says that while the research was conducted in the capital—women's homlessness is a national issue.
The holidays can be a tough time for many people, especially for incarcerated women. According to a 2016 survey of prison inmates by the U.S. Department of Justice, over half (58%) of all women in nationwide prisons are mothers, as are 80% of women in jail. "It's extremely difficult to...
"There are two powers in the world; one is the sword and the other is the pen. There is a third power stronger than both, that of women.” — Malala Yousafzai. When women are encouraged to nurture their gifts and empowered to embrace their ambitions, they can truly change the world for the better. Upworthy and Tory Burch partnered this year to help women do just that by honoring amazing women for their contributions and giving them $5,000 on behalf of the Tory Burch Foundation to donate to a non-profit of their choice.
The Hope For Harlee Foundation is continuing its mission of raising funds for families fighitng cancer with specially created scented candles. Doing so will effectively give two gifts this holiday season, according to Taylor Salmi, president of the Hope For Harlee Foundation and mother to Harlee, the namesake of the foundation.
You’ve released two books this year, “The Goddess Groove” and “Love in the time of Terrorists.” I’m curious to learn why — and maybe also how — this sudden burst of publishing. Physically, mentally and spiritually recovering from two divorces and two...
The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
Americans who've avoided getting a COVID vaccine are more likely to have done so because they're young, and not because they're right wing, recent data analysis has found. Professor Anthony DiMaggio, who works in the political science department at Lehigh University, said the contrast in vaccination updates between Americans aged over 65 and under was far more marked than the difference in shot uptake between Democrats and Republicans.
Conservative pundit Candace Owens placed herself at the center of controversy once again by making startling claims about the Black community. During an appearance on "Tucker Carlson Tonight,' Owens claimed that Black people "are the most murderous group" in the nation.
President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
During a wide-ranging televised annual news conference Thursday that lasted some four hours, Russian President Vladimir Putin, moving between topics including harvest yields, the coronavirus and military buildup on the border with Ukraine, veered into a discussion of traditional gender roles. He compared gender nonconformity and the push for trans rights to “new strains” of a “pandemic” much like the coronavirus.
Republican Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has suggested Americans who move from states where voters have chosen to elect Democrats should be denied the right to vote if they move to Republican-leaning states as part of a “national divorce” that would provide for the breakup of the United States. Ms Greene, whose home state of Georgia once unsuccessfully tried to secede from the US so wealthy Georgians could continue to own Black people as slaves, made the incendiary suggestion on Wednesday in a tweet responding to a separate comment suggesting that “transplants” from so-called blue states should be “actively discriminat[ed]” against...
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., lashed out on Twitter over a post by the national College Republicans wishing followers a happy Kwanzaa. "Stop. It's a fake religion created by a psychopath," the conspiracy theorist wrote as millions of Black people kicked off the weeklong holiday. "You aren't bringing in new voters, you are turning them away. People are tired of pandering and BS."
According to reports, two workers at an US Amazon facility tragically passed away. One of them suffered a fatal stroke shortly after his request to go home was denied. Both died just hours apart on November 28 and 29. Despite the loss, other employees at the warehouse in Alabama were instructed to continue their work like any other day, revealed co-workers while speaking to workers’ rights organization More Perfect Union.
New York, NY (CNN) — The media may not be paying enough attention to the influence of Christian broadcasters when it comes to Covid-19, CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter said on "Reliable Sources" Sunday. Marcus Lamb, who made an anti-vax stance his crusade, died Thursday after being hospitalized for...
Comments / 0