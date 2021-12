After months of speculating about who would reach the College Football Playoff, it's time to finally play the games. No. 1 Alabama will take on No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday afternoon, while No. 2 Michigan faces No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl that will serve as the nightcap just before New Year's Eve concludes. They're two fantastic matchups with several different storylines threaded throughout the respective games.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO