Man accidentally shot woman at Parma Armory, police say

A woman was injured at the Parma Armory after the man she was with accidentally discharged his firearm, according to the Parma Police Department.

Police said on Thursday, at approximately 5:30 p.m. at Parma Armory, located at 5301 Hauserman Road, a 43-year-old man accidentally discharged his Glock 17 9mm handgun.

Police said the single bullet that was fired went through the man’s left hand and then struck a 27-year-old woman who was him in the right hip.

The bullet exited through the woman’s leg, police said.

Both the man and woman were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

The conditions of their injuries are unknown.

Parma police said the case is being reviewed by the Parma Prosecutor’s Office.

