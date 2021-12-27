ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Man accidentally shot woman at Parma Armory, police say

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Utn9L_0dWnv54K00

A woman was injured at the Parma Armory after the man she was with accidentally discharged his firearm, according to the Parma Police Department.

Police said on Thursday, at approximately 5:30 p.m. at Parma Armory, located at 5301 Hauserman Road, a 43-year-old man accidentally discharged his Glock 17 9mm handgun.

Police said the single bullet that was fired went through the man’s left hand and then struck a 27-year-old woman who was him in the right hip.

The bullet exited through the woman’s leg, police said.

Both the man and woman were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

The conditions of their injuries are unknown.

Parma police said the case is being reviewed by the Parma Prosecutor’s Office.

Comments / 3

Lucas Wesley
3d ago

An accident or carelessness? This is why people need firearms training before being allowed to carry a gun.

Reply
4
 

